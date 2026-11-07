Kolkata Politics: Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP Goons Attacked His Residence At 2 AM, Claims 7th Attempt On His Life In 6 Months

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday, November 7, alleged that his Kalighat residence in Kolkata was attacked by “BJP goons” around 2 am. The allegations came amid birthday-related activities outside his residence, which also serves as an old party office. The BJP, however, dismissed the claims as “drama”.

Abhishek Banerjee Shares Video Of Alleged Recce Outside Home, Accuses BJP Of Attack

In a post on X, Banerjee said the alleged attack followed his release of a video showing unidentified individuals purportedly conducting reconnaissance of his office and residence for nearly two days. He claimed that when confronted, the individuals identified themselves as police personnel.

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Accusing BJP supporters of carrying out the attack under the watch of Kolkata Police, Banerjee claimed that it was the seventh attempt on his life in the past six months. He also questioned the police administration and criticised the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court over what he described as their failure to intervene.

Banerjee subsequently shared footage purportedly showing a man striking the gates of his residence with a bamboo stick, people tearing down banners and posters, and scuffles outside the premises.

TMC-BJP Workers Clash Outside Kalighat Residence, Two Colleagues Allegedly Injured

According to reports, tensions escalated into a shouting match and a clash between TMC and BJP workers outside Banerjee's residence after slogans calling him a “thief” were raised.

Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters attacked his colleagues, threw them to the ground and assaulted them with stones and brickbats. He further claimed that some of the attackers were carrying revolvers and had arrived with a “premeditated intent to kill”.

The TMC leader alleged that two of his colleagues sustained serious injuries during the incident. While one reportedly suffered a crushed thumb injury requiring plastic surgery, another sustained a fracture to a facial bone.

He also accused the police of remaining spectators as the violence unfolded, leading to a confrontation between him and police personnel. Banerjee reportedly sat outside his residence for some time in protest before police intervention brought the situation under control.

However, initial reports did not independently establish the allegations regarding firearms or confirm the complete extent of the injuries.

'Who Has Time To Kill Abhishek Banerjee?': Dilip Ghosh Calls Incident 'Drama'

Reacting to the allegations, senior West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed the incident as “drama”. Referring to the birthday celebrations on the footpath outside Banerjee's residence, Ghosh questioned the circumstances surrounding the gathering and said protests were expected if someone created a disturbance late at night.

He also questioned who would have the time to attempt to kill Banerjee and accused the TMC of using emotional rhetoric to mislead people, claiming that the party had “nothing left”.

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TMC-BJP Political Tensions Continue In West Bengal

The latest confrontation comes amid recurring allegations of political violence between the ruling TMC and the BJP in West Bengal. Both parties have repeatedly accused each other of intimidation, attacks and vandalism.

Banerjee has previously raised allegations of attacks on his properties and other incidents of violence, including a stone-throwing episode earlier this year.

Further details regarding police action, the registration of an FIR and any formal investigation into Saturday's alleged attack were awaited in the initial reports.