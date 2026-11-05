TMC Seeks FIR Against Roma Builders For Wrapping Trees With Electric Lights In Hiranandani Estate |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated strict legal action against local developers for wrapping roadside and median trees with decorative electric lighting, citing violations of state environmental preservation laws.

Following an on-site enforcement drive, the TMC’s Garden and Tree Authority Department submitted a formal complaint to the Senior Police Inspector at Kasarvadavali Police Station, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against M/s. Roma Builders Pvt. Ltd. (Hiranandani Estate, Thane).

Inspection Reveals Harmful Illumination

The enforcement action follows grievances regarding unauthorized electric light strings wrapped around trees along road dividers and green belts in Hiranandani Estate and Hiranandani Meadows, situated under the Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee.

Acting on these complaints, a tree expert from the municipal authority conducted an official inspection on November 4, 2026. The site visit confirmed that multiple trees had been wrapped with live electrical wiring and light strings for aesthetic purposes. Municipal teams subsequently dismantled and removed the light cables across the affected areas.

Municipal officials emphasized that wrapping living trees with electrical wiring generates excess localized heat and poses severe long-term risks to urban flora. "Wrapping trees with electric lights and running live wires through their foliage severely hazards the health, physiological processes, and longevity of urban greenery," stated an official from the TMC Garden and Tree Authority Department. "Under Section 8(1) and Section 21(1) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, any unauthorized cutting, felling, or harming of trees—on public or private land—is strictly prohibited and subject to penal action, heavy fines, and potential imprisonment."

Legal Demand for FIR Registration

In an official directive,the TMC Tree Inspector requested Kasarvadavali Police to register a criminal case against the developer and launch a thorough investigation. The complaint was submitted alongside visual documentation and a formal panchnama (spot observation report) detailing the damage.

The action was initiated following evidence submitted by environmental activist Rohit Joshi, who is also the petitioner in Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 13/2024 currently before the Bombay High Court.

Petitioner Welcomes Action

Welcoming the swift intervention by Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Rohit Joshi highlighted the broader ecological impact of artificial lighting on urban vegetation:

"We wholeheartedly welcome the brave and decisive action directed by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. By taking prompt action to remove electric wiring wrapped around trees in Hiranandani Estate and Hiranandani Meadows, the administration has allowed nature to breathe again.

All commercial entities, housing societies, and developers must take serious note: any unauthorized electric illumination, wrapping of wires, or hammering of nails into trees will attract direct criminal prosecution under the Tree Protection Act. Endangering living trees in the name of beautification, as well as increasing localized ambient temperatures through illuminated light strings, is an unforgivable offense.Furthermore, as Maharashtra currently grapples with severe drought conditions, wasting electricity on redundant tree lights is socially irresponsible. We trust the administration's firm stance will persist so that all offenders are brought to justice under the full extent of the law."

The TMC has requested an official copy of the registered FIR from Kasarvadavali Police to proceed with administrative records and regulatory follow-ups.

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