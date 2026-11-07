Diwali 2026: Everything To Know About Lakshmi Puja, Rituals, Significance And More | FPJ

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, and the festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. In 2026, Badi Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, with devotees observing the occasion by lighting diyas, decorating their homes, exchanging sweets and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

One of the most important traditions associated with the festival is Lakshmi Puja, performed to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth, prosperity and abundance. Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati are also worshipped alongside Goddess Lakshmi.

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Diwali 2026 celebrations

On Saturday, November 7, 2026, people are celebrating Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas. Meanwhile, on Sunday, November 8, Lakshmi Puja is observed, which is also known as Badi Diwali. Diwali is celebrated with different names and beliefs around the country. In Punjab, it is also known as Bandi Chhor Diwas; Kali Puja is celebrated in West Bengal, Swanti and Tihar. Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists celebrate the festival. On this day, Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Lakshman return to Ayodhya.

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Diwali 2026 puja timings and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Pradosh Kaal, Amavasya Tithi and Puja Muhurat are as follows:

Pradosh Kaal - 06:02 PM to 08:34 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:27 PM to 08:27 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 11:27 AM on Nov 08, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 12:31 PM on Nov 09, 2026

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 06:27 PM to 08:27 PM

Mythology behind Diwali

According to Hindu mythology, Diwali is associated with the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. People welcomed them by lighting rows of earthen lamps.

Another popular belief connects Diwali with Goddess Lakshmi's emergence during the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean. Devotees believe that worshipping her on this auspicious night invites wealth, happiness and prosperity into their homes.

Lakshmi Puja significance

Lakshmi Puja is a significant religious and cultural event performed on the holy festival of Diwali. The Goddess symbolises wealth, abundance, good fortune and prosperity. It is believed that worshipping Mata Lakshmi on this auspicious day brings financial stability and success in life.

On this day, family members wear traditional attire and decorate their homes with lights, flowers, candles, diyas and more. People also make various foods, offer the Goddess, and worship the deity. During the puja, four deities are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi, including Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kubera.

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