Happy Diwali 2026: 25+ Deepavali Messages In English, Diwali Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Images To Share With Your Friends And Family |

Diwali, the festival of lights, is here, bringing with it joy, prosperity and the warmth of togetherness. Celebrated with beautifully lit diyas, colourful rangolis, festive treats and family gatherings, the occasion marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

As homes glow with festive cheer, it is also the perfect time to spread happiness through heartfelt wishes and thoughtful messages. If you are looking for the right words to make your loved ones feel special, here are 30 Diwali wishes in English, along with messages and quotes to share with friends and family.