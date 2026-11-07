Hanuman Janmotsav 2026: Why Is Pawan Putra Worshipped Before Diwali? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance | Canva

Hanuman Janmotsav, also known as Hanuman Jayanti, is one of the auspicious days which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Pawan Putra Hanuman holds a special place in Hindu mythology and is worshipped by devotees for strength, courage, protection and devotion. Ahead of Diwali, many devotees offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. The deity is worshipped a day before Diwali in many parts of India on the day of Kali Chaudas, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali. But why is Lord Bajrangbali worshipped before Diwali? Muhurat for Hanuman puja, rituals and more to know are mentioned below.

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Hanuman Janmotsav 2026

While Hanuman Jayanti is mostly celebrated on Chaitra Purnima, some states observe Hanuman Janmotsav (Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary) on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Kartik month. The festival is mostly celebrated in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (mostly in Ayodhya).

In Gujarat, this day is widely known as Hanuman Puja, and on this day, devotees offer special prayers, oil, and vermilion (sindoor) to Lord Hanuman to seek his divine protection, strength, and courage against evil. While in Ayodhya, which is the birthplace of Lord Ram, Hanuman Janmotsav is celebrated with immense grandeur on this day at the famous Hanumangarhi Temple. According to local tradition and specific religious panchangs, this Chaturdashi marks the appearance day of Lord Hanuman.

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Hanuman Janmotsav celebration in Ayodhya 2026

In Ayodhya, Hanuman Janmotsav is celebrated in Kartik month. This year, the festival will be celebrated for five days. The five-day mahotsav has begun with Vedic rituals and Mahaganpati havan at the world-famous 'Shri Bade Hanuman Temple' situated on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj.

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Auspicious timings for Hanuman worship

According to Drik Panchang, Hanuman Janmotsav will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Deepavali Hanuman Puja Muhurat - 11:56 PM to 12:47 AM, Nov 08

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 10:47 AM on Nov 07, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 11:27 AM on Nov 08, 2026

Kali Chaudas on Saturday, November 7, 2026