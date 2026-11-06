Naraka Chaturdashi 2026: Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance And Story Of Choti Diwali | FPJ

Naraka Chaturdashi, popularly known as Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas, is one of the important festivals celebrated during the five-day Diwali festivities. It is observed a day before Diwali. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the triumph of light over darkness. The origin of Naraka Chaturdashi is rooted in Hindu mythology. According to legend, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, who had terrorised the three worlds and imprisoned thousands of innocent beings.

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Naraka Chaturdashi 2026: Date and muhurat

Naraka Chaturdashi falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The most significant ritual associated with the day is Abhyanga Snan, an early morning ritual bath traditionally performed before sunrise. Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chaudas, is observed on Sunday, November 8, 2026 (with Chaturdashi Tithi beginning on the evening of Saturday, November 7).

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 10:47 AM on Nov 07, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 11:27 AM on Nov 08, 2026

Kali Chaudas Muhurat - 11:56 PM to 12:47 AM, Nov 08

Significance of Naraka Chaturdashi

While Choti Diwali is not as grand as the main Diwali night, it holds a special charm. The day of calm before celebration, reflection before festivity. Many people perform Yama Tarpan, an offering to Lord Yama (the god of death), to seek protection and longevity. The auspicious day reminds us that before welcoming the light of Diwali, we must first cleanse ourselves physically, mentally and spiritually to make room for new beginnings and divine blessings. In Goa, Naraka Chaturdashi is distinctively observed on Diwali's eve with enormous, giant effigies of the demon Narkasura.

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Story behind Naraka Chaturdashi

According to Hindu mythology, Narakasura was a powerful demon king who created havoc across the three worlds and imprisoned thousands of women. To end his tyranny, Lord Krishna, accompanied by his wife Satyabhama, fought a fierce battle against the demon and defeated him.

His death liberated the imprisoned women and brought relief to the people. The day came to be celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi, commemorating the victory of righteousness over evil.