'NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Responding Well To Treatment For Bronchitis-Like Chest Infection,' Says Dr Pratit Samdani

Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is responding to treatment and his condition has improved, said Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital on Friday evening. The 85-year-old leader is undergoing treatment for a chest infection, which is bronchitis-like in nature.

'Sharad Pawar Is Better And Responding To Treatment'

"Sharad Pawar is better and responding to treatment. He has a chest infection, which is bronchitis-like," Dr Samdani said.

Asked about his discharge, the doctor said, "We will monitor him over the next two days."

Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing respiratory complications and persistent cough. He had earlier received treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. His health condition is being closely monitored by the medical team.

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