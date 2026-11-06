Maharashtra FDA Seizes 39.5 Tonnes Of Food Worth ₹1.35 Crore Ahead Of Diwali, Suspends 105 Licences In Statewide Crackdown |

Mumbai: In a massive crackdown on food safety violations ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on November 4 and 5, seized nearly 39.5 tonnes of food products worth Rs 1.35 crore, suspended 105 food business licences and shut down seven establishments across the state. The two-day operation also resulted in three FIRs and the arrest of two persons over the sale of prohibited food products.

Sweet Shops, Restaurants And Quick-Commerce Operators Inspected

The statewide action targeted sweet and farsan manufacturers, dairy product suppliers, hotels, restaurants, caterers, edible oil traders, storage facilities and even quick-commerce establishments, with officials keeping a close watch on businesses catering to the festive rush.

The FDA seized 39,485.42 kg of food products valued at Rs 1,35,70,098 from more than 69 establishments across its seven divisions. The seized stock included mawa, khoa, paneer, pedha, barfi, kaju katli, motichoor and boondi laddus, rasgullas, soan papdi, farsan, chivda, besan, ghee, vanaspati, refined soybean oil, groundnut oil and palmolein oil. Perishable food items considered hazardous to public health were destroyed on the spot in the presence of witnesses.

FDA Seizes 39,485 Kg Of Food Products Worth ₹1.35 Crore

The FDA suspended 105 licences after inspections exposed serious hygiene and food safety lapses. These included unhygienic manufacturing and storage conditions, food kept directly on floors, improper packaging, absence of pest control, lack of temperature monitoring and missing drinking water analysis reports. Several establishments also lacked medical fitness certificates and mandatory training records for food handlers.

The seven establishments ordered to shut down included three in Pune, two in Amravati and one each in Brihanmumbai and Konkan divisions. The suspended establishments included sweet manufacturers, farsan units, hotels, restaurants, caterers, home-based food businesses and quick-commerce operators.

In a separate action against banned products, officials seized gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco and other prohibited products worth Rs 7.96 lakh from three locations. Three FIRs were registered and two persons arrested.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the administration was maintaining a strict vigil on food businesses during the festive season, particularly sweet manufacturers.

"Whether a brand is big or small, the rules are the same for all, and the action will be equally strict. Those who put public health at risk will face action under the law, including suspension or cancellation of their licence," he said.

Mundhe added that the objective was not to harass food businesses but to build a culture of food safety and regulatory compliance, asserting that there would be no compromise on public health.

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