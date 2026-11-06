Dombivli Students Bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy Alive With 27 Miniature Forts At Diwali Exhibition |

Dombivli: Giving a creative touch to Maharashtra’s glorious history and traditional Diwali celebrations, students of Tilak Nagar Vidyamandir in Dombivli recreated 27 historic forts, showcasing their artistic skills and understanding of the Maratha legacy. The two-day event, organised on Wednesday and Thursday, witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 300 students, from Class V to the college level.

Tilak Nagar Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Organises Cultural Activities

The programme was organised by Tilak Nagar Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, which runs Tilak Nagar Vidyamandir, with the objective of encouraging creativity, practical learning and cultural awareness among students. A fort-making competition and exhibition formed the highlight of the event, alongside workshops on earthen lamp decoration and traditional Diwali lantern-making.

The 27 miniature forts emerged as the centre of attraction, reflecting the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the history of Swarajya. Using their imagination and creative skills, students carefully recreated Maharashtra’s historic forts, highlighting their architectural features and strategic importance. The activity also offered students an opportunity to understand the region’s rich history and the role played by these forts during the Maratha era.

Students Decorate Diyas And Make Colourful Akash Kandils

Adding a festive flavour to the celebrations, students participated in workshops on decorating traditional earthen lamps (panties) and making colourful akash kandils (Diwali lanterns). The handmade creations reflected their artistic abilities and enthusiasm for traditional crafts.

The exhibition attracted parents and local residents, who appreciated the students’ efforts and the variety of creative models on display. The participation of students across different academic levels added to the enthusiasm surrounding the event.

Teachers guided the students throughout the activities, encouraging them to experiment with ideas and work creatively. The organisers said such initiatives help develop artistic talent, teamwork and cultural awareness while connecting students with Maharashtra’s historical heritage and traditional festivals.

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