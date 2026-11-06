FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Bengaluru Cabbie Allegedly Commits Mass Murder, Marco Rubio Not To Step Down'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. FPJ Interview: 'Maharashtra FDA To Introduce Digital Evidence System For Food Adulteration Raids In 8-9 Months,' Says Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Maharashtra FDA plans digital evidence collection within nine months, Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe told The Free Press Journal. The system will document raids, inspections and sampling through photos, videos, timestamps and location records. Mundhe said a blueprint is being prepared. (Read more...)

2. Bengaluru Mass Murder Case: Cab Driver Allegedly Kills Wife, Six In-Laws With Grinding Stone Dumps Body In Different Location

Police suspect he bludgeoned the victims with a grinding stone at his Rajajinagar residence before dumping their bodies at different locations near Nandi Hills. ( Read more...)

Horror in Bengaluru! Cab driver, Indushekar arrested for murdering 7 people of a family including his wife & 7 year-old boy. Cops suspect he lured victims to his home & bludgeoned them with a grinding stone. Bodies dumped at different locations around Nandi Hills. Probe on. https://t.co/cyWY25Z1L9 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) November 6, 2026

3. Marco Rubio Dismisses Trump Administration Exit Rumours, Reaffirms Commitment To Serving Full Term Amid 2028 Presidential Speculation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed rumours of leaving the Trump administration after Republican midterm setbacks, reaffirming his commitment to serving Trump's full second term while refusing to discuss speculation surrounding a possible 2028 presidential bid. (Read more...)

4. Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot Declared Bankrupt By NCLT Over SBI's ₹12,668 Crore Claim

The tribunal appointed Asish Narayan as bankruptcy trustee after creditors rejected Dhoot's ₹600 crore repayment proposal. The proceedings arise from personal guarantees issued for loans to Videocon group companies (Read more...)

Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot | File

5. Viral Video Shows Shoaib Akhtar Left Stunned After Man Makes Whopping PKR 1 Crore Donation To Hospital

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was left stunned after a man pledged PKR 1 crore to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. A video capturing Akhtar's surprised reaction to the announcement has gone viral on social media. (Read more...)

6. Maharashtra Politics: Praful Patel Meeting Sharad Pawar Sparks Buzz; 'We Will Sit Together After Nov 10,' Says NCP (SP) Chief Amid Merger Speculation

Pawar reportedly suggested they sit together after November 10 during Thursday's meeting at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. (Read more...)

ब्रेकिंग शरद पवार-प्रफुल पटेल यांच्यातील संवादाचा वीडियो सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरलवीडियो मधे शरद पवारांकडून १० तारखेनंतर आपण एकत्र बसू अशी पटेलांना सूचना त्यामुळे १० नंतर नक्की चर्चा कशाची, हा कुतूहलाचा विषय https://t.co/tyEq14QL2R — Nilesh Budhawale (@nileshbudhawale) November 5, 2026

7. Mumbai Traffic Police Face Rising Aggression: Is A Sense Of Entitlement Making Motorists Believe They Can Escape The Law?

A series of incidents involving motorists allegedly attacking, threatening and abusing traffic police personnel in Mumbai has raised concerns over road rage, entitlement and disregard for traffic rules. (Read more...)

8. Perplexity Launches 'Teammates', Always-On AI Agents For Work, Taking On OpenAI's Dots And Anthropic's Claude Duet

Perplexity has launched Teammates, always-on AI agents that own ongoing work, joining OpenAI’s Dots and Anthropic’s Claude Duet. Available on the web for $200-a-month Max subscribers, each Teammate has its own thread, desktop and browser, remembers context and collaborates through Slack, with mobile and desktop versions coming. (Read more...)

Introducing teammates.Teammates work for you. They take on jobs, and work proactively using your Computer tasks, skills, memory, and tools. Teammates collaborate with other teammates and can message coworkers in Slack.Available now for Max subscribers on the web. https://t.co/I3Hf5RCdWC — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) November 5, 2026

9. Diwali 2026: The Three-Item Plate Rule Experts Swear By For Festive Feasting

The approach involves choosing three items for each plate, ideally combining a protein-rich food, vegetables or fibre and a carbohydrate-based dish. (Read more...)

10. Ramayana Review: 'Both Nailed It Bone-Deep'; Sandeep Reddy Vanga Praises Ranbir Kapoor And Yash, But Netizens Are Upset

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga loved Ramayana and applauded Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, his review did not go down well with netizens. (Read more...)