Bengaluru Mass Murder Case: Cab Driver Allegedly Kills Wife, Six In-Laws With Grinding Stone Dumps Body In Different Location

A shocking case of multiple murders has emerged from Bengaluru, where a 45-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly killing seven members of his wife's family, including his wife and a seven-year-old boy, following prolonged marital disputes. The accused, identified as Shekar, also known as Indushekar or Indu Shekhar, allegedly bludgeoned the victims to death with a traditional grinding stone before transporting their bodies in his car and dumping them at different locations.

According to preliminary police accounts, the killings took place over approximately two days, beginning around October 17, 2026, at the accused's residence near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar. Investigators suspect that Shekar planned the murders and lured his victims to the house one by one on different pretexts before attacking them.

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Who Were The Seven Victims?

The victims belonged to Shekar's wife's family. They have been identified as Sunitha Shekar's wife., Roopavathi his mother-in-law. Shivakumar his brother-in-law. Shankar his brother-in-law. Divya daughter-in-law of Roopavathi. Nalini daughter-in-law of Roopavathi. Puneeth a seven-year-old boy from the family.

Why Did Shekar Allegedly Kill His Wife's Family?

Police suspect that prolonged marital discord and resentment towards his wife's family were behind the killings. Shekar and Sunitha had reportedly been married for nearly 20 years but frequently had disagreements.

According to investigators, Shekar allegedly believed that his wife's family was interfering in their marriage and supporting Sunitha during their disputes. Family elders had reportedly attempted to resolve the differences, but tensions between the couple continued.

Investigators believe that Shekar eventually developed resentment towards his wife's relatives and allegedly decided to eliminate them.

How Did The Accused Allegedly Carry Out The Murders?

According to the preliminary police reconstruction, the killings began around October 17 at Shekar's residence in Rajajinagar and continued over the next two days.

Shekar allegedly used a traditional grinding stone, locally known as an 'oralu kallu' or 'rubbu gundi', to attack the victims. He is suspected of inviting family members to his house individually on different pretexts before striking them on the head.

He allegedly killed his wife Sunitha first and subsequently transported her body in his car to an area near the foothills of Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district.

Following her death, Shekar reportedly told neighbours and acquaintances that Sunitha had gone on a trip with a friend. He allegedly switched off her mobile phone to prevent suspicion.

The accused then allegedly lured his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to the house on the pretext of having drinks and spending time together before killing them.

He is also accused of subsequently murdering their wives, Divya and Nalini, his mother-in-law Roopavathi, and the seven-year-old Puneeth.

Accused Allegedly Cleaned House To Destroy Evidence

After the killings, Shekar allegedly attempted to remove evidence from the crime scene. According to preliminary reports, he cleaned bloodstains from the house and used chemicals to clean the grinding stone allegedly used in the murders.

He is also suspected of transporting the bodies in his car and dumping them at different locations, including areas around Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district, in an attempt to conceal the crime.

How Did The Multiple Murders Come To Light?

The case came to light after the mothers of Divya and Nalini approached Srirampura police station on November 3, 2026, and filed missing-person complaints after the women could not be traced.

During the investigation, police questioned Shekar, who allegedly confessed to killing seven members of his wife's family. The case was subsequently transferred to Rajajinagar police, as the alleged murders had taken place within their jurisdiction.

Police arrested the accused and formed multiple teams to investigate the case and trace the bodies. He was subsequently taken to locations in Chikkaballapura district where he allegedly disposed of the bodies.

During a search operation, police recovered the body of seven-year-old Puneeth. Searches and further investigations were underway to locate the remaining victims and establish the complete sequence of events.

The accused's car and other related material have also been seized as part of the investigation.

Investigation Underway

Police are continuing to investigate the alleged murders, including the sequence in which the victims were killed, the locations where their bodies were dumped and the accused's attempts to destroy evidence.

The case has sent shockwaves through Bengaluru, particularly because a seven-year-old child was among those allegedly killed. The investigation remains underway, and the details emerging so far are based on preliminary police accounts and media reports.

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