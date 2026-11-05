Bengaluru Woman Presses Accelerator Instead Of Brakes, SUV Crashes Into Kebab Centre; 3 Suffer Burns - VIDEO Viral |

Mumbai: A woman allegedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes after feeling giddy while driving an SUV near Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru, causing the vehicle to crash into a roadside kebab centre and injure three people. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced showing exact moments when the SUV rammed into the kebab shop, injuring the workers.

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SUV Crashes Into Roadside Kebab Centre

The incident took place on October 28 near Halevuru Kebab Centre on CK Palya Road in Hommadevanahalli. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport first rammed into two parked motorcycles before crashing into the eatery's counter, overturning a vessel containing hot cooking oil. The spilled oil caused burn injuries to a worker, Basavaraj, and two customers, Munikrishna and Manjesh.

According to a report by The Times of India, the SUV was being driven by Sajina Begum, wife of businessman Safrulla Abdul Aziz, who lives in Electronics City Phase I. In her statement to the police, Begum reportedly said she felt giddy as she approached the kebab centre and, in a state of confusion, pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle suddenly gathered speed and crashed into the establishment.

3 Injured, Motorcycles Damaged

The injured men were taken to a private hospital and discharged after two days of treatment, police said. The collision also damaged two motorcycles parked outside the eatery.

Bannerghatta police have seized the SUV and issued a notice to Begum, asking her to appear before them. The complaint was lodged by Paramesh A, whose motorcycle was damaged in the incident.

Complaint Filed Over Unpaid Expenses

Paramesh told the police that Begum had initially promised to bear the motorcycle repair costs and the medical expenses of those injured. However, claiming that the promised payments had not been made, he approached the police and filed a complaint.

A senior police officer said Begum and her husband were regular customers at the kebab centre and had visited the shop to purchase food on the day of the accident as well. Aziz, meanwhile, claimed that he had paid around Rs 75,000 towards the injured men's medical expenses.