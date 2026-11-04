Bengaluru Viral Video: Gas Cylinder Catches Fire During Delivery In Malleshwaram; Doorstep Diya Suspected To Have Triggered Blaze | Screengrab

Bengaluru: A gas cylinder caught fire and triggered a sudden blaze during a delivery in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area on Tuesday after the leaking gas allegedly came in contact with a lamp burning outside a house. The delivery worker, who had brought the cylinder to the doorstep, narrowly escaped without injuries. CCTV footage of the incident shows the exact moments of panic when the blaze erupted.

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The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Malleshwaram police station when the delivery worker was unloading a cylinder and placing it near the entrance of a house. According to a news report by Asianet News citing preliminary information, the cylinder had a minor gas leak, which reportedly ignited as soon as it came close to a lit oil lamp at the doorstep.

Puja Lamp Allegedly Triggered Fire

The house's occupant had reportedly washed the entrance, performed a puja and lit a traditional diya on the threshold shortly before the cylinder delivery. In the video, one can see he delivery worker, who was carrying the cylinder on his shoulder, allegedly did not notice the burning lamp while placing it near the doorway.

As the leaking gas came into contact with the flame, a fire broke out suddenly, creating panic in the area. The blaze spread around the cylinder within moments, leaving little time for the delivery worker to react. However, he managed to move away quickly, escaping the incident without sustaining injuries. His timely response is believed to have prevented a more serious mishap.

Police & Fire Brigade Reach Spot

After receiving information about the incident, Malleshwaram police personnel and fire brigade staff rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. Officials said no members of the public were injured in the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the suspected gas leak and the ignition are being examined. The incident has also highlighted the need for caution while handling LPG cylinders, particularly when open flames are present near delivery points. Police have urged residents and delivery personnel to remain alert when cylinders are being transported or placed near homes where lamps, candles or other sources of fire are burning.