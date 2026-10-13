 Thane: Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire At Apartment In Diva, 1 Resident Injured
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Thane: Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire At Apartment In Diva, 1 Resident Injured

A gas cylinder explosion triggered a fire on the first floor of Sainath Apartment in Dativali, Diva, Thane, on October 12, injuring 28-year-old Vishal Ghadi. He was taken to Mukta Hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters, Torrent Power personnel and local residents helped extinguish the blaze. Authorities said the situation was under control.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
Thane: Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire At Apartment In Diva, 1 Resident Injured
Firefighters and local residents brought the blaze at Sainath Apartment in Dativali, Diva, under control after a cylinder explosion | File Photo

Thane, October 13, 2026: A gas cylinder explosion on the first floor of Sainath Apartment, located near the crematorium and opposite the Bharat Gas Godown in Dativali, Diva, caused a sudden fire on Monday evening. The incident resulted in minor injuries to one resident.

According to disaster management authorities, information regarding the emergency was received at 20:10 IST on October 12, 2026.

Fire Brought Under Control

Swift response teams, including personnel from Torrent Power and the Fire Department, equipped with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle, rushed to the scene. With the prompt joint efforts of local residents and fire personnel, the blaze was brought completely under control and extinguished.

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One Resident Sustains Minor Injuries

The lone injured individual has been identified as 28-year-old Vishal Ghadi. He sustained minor injuries and was promptly shifted to Mukta Hospital in Diva for medical treatment. Authorities confirmed that the situation is currently under control and stable.

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