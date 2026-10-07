Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Electrical Meter Rooms Of Residential Building; No Injuries Reported

Firefighters brought the blaze at Chavan Tower in Mahatma Phule Nagar under control after electrical equipment was damaged | File Photo

Thane, October 7, 2026: A fire erupted in the ground-floor and first-floor electrical meter rooms of a seven-storey residential building in Mahatma Phule Nagar, Thane (West), on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to local authorities, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) received an emergency call regarding the blaze at 4.24 pm on October 7, 2026.

The incident occurred at Chavan Tower (B-Wing), a ground-plus-seven-storey structure situated near the Shiv Sena branch office, opposite the Sachin Tendulkar Mini Stadium.

The fire caused significant material damage within the building's utility infrastructure. A total of five electricity meters in the ground-floor meter room were completely gutted, while the MCB box and electrical wiring on the first floor were destroyed by the flames.

Emergency Teams Reach Spot

Upon receiving the alert, emergency response teams rushed to the site. The operation was led by the Thane Fire Brigade with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle, alongside RDMC personnel equipped with a pickup vehicle.

Personnel from the Vartak Nagar Police Station, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran), and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) also arrived at the spot to secure the area and prevent secondary hazards.

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The joint team of firefighters and disaster response staff managed to completely douse the flames and bring the situation under control. Official investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

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