Thane: Moving Maruti Omni Catches Fire Near Upvan Lake; Fire Brigade Douses Blaze, No Injuries Reported |

Thane: A moving Maruti Omni car caught fire near Upvan Lake in Upvan, Thane (West), on Saturday morning. Prompt action by the Thane Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control within half an hour, preventing any major mishap.

Fire Brigade Rushes To Spot

According to official sources, the emergency response team received information regarding the incident at around 8:40 AM. The vehicle involved in the incident, an Omni car bearing registration number MH 04 DJ 6896, belongs to Mr. Rajesh Shinde.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire department immediately dispatched one fire tender and one rescue vehicle to the spot. Firefighters initiated firefighting operations promptly and managed to completely douse the flames by approximately 9:09 AM.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, though the vehicle sustained significant damage. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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