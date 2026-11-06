Ramayana Review: 'Both Nailed It Bone-Deep'; Sandeep Reddy Vanga Praises Ranbir Kapoor And Yash, But Netizens Are Upset

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reviews Ramayana | Instagram / YouTube

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, was released on Thursday. The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, Ranbir's performance in the movie is getting a mixed response. Meanwhile, many filmmakers have also watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on social media. One of them is Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Vanga tweeted, "Want to experience the MAGNITUDE of RAM & RAAVANA ? PLEASE go watch R A M A Y A N A. RANBIR & YASH — both nailed it bone-deep. 👌 Made their presence absolutely commanding 👏 I LOVED IT. ❤️ I have never known a producer to be this committed (sic)."

However, netizens are quite upset with his review.

Netizens React To Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ramayana Review

In his tweet, while Vanga has mentioned Ranbir, Yash, and Namit, he has not written anything about director Nitesh Tiwari and actress Sai Pallavi. So, netizens are quite upset about that.

An X user wrote, "Sir please don't take away from the credit and vision of Nitesh Tiwari, expected better from a fellow filmmaker (sic)."

Another netizen tweeted, "What about Sita(Sai Pallavi ) sir?? Did you not like her in the movie? Do you not consider her as part of the main cast? Why does all your statements scream misogyny ? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I have been observing all the tweets of celebrities from morning and Why everyone is tagging Producer ??? They are hyping and congratulating Producer more than Director Few are even missing the director (Vanga missed to appreciate the director ) (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Ramayana took a strictly decent opening at the box office. The film, according to Sacnilk, collected Rs. 64.85 crore net in India, which is surely not a great amount for such a huge movie.