‘One Of Finest Films In Indian Cinema’: Anupam Kher Reviews Ramayana, Shares Emotional Experience After Stockholm Screening- VIDEO | X / @AnupamPKher

Stockholm: Anupam Kher shared an emotional reaction to ‘Ramayana’ after attending a special screening of the movie in Stockholm, Sweden.

The veteran actor, who lends his voice to Jatayu and also features as the opening narrator in the film, called it one of the finest cinematic works in the history of Indian cinema.

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As per Anupam Kher, the screening was attended by nearly 500 people.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared his experience in a self-made video, expressing pride in being associated with the ambitious project.

"This is easily one of the best films in the history of Indian cinema. Visually, I have never seen anything this magnificent. Truly, I haven't!" he said.

Recounting the audience's reaction, Kher revealed that the screening hall erupted into applause as the film ended, with people chanting "Jai Shri Ram". He described witnessing such enthusiasm in Stockholm as an unforgettable experience.

In his Instagram caption, the actor wrote, "I have just returned from watching Ramayana in a packed hall in Stockholm, alongside nearly 500 people. My heart is overjoyed. I am happy and filled with immense pride that such an extraordinary film has been made in our India!"

He also expressed gratitude for being part of the film, adding, "I also feel fortunate and proud to be a part of this film, both through my portrayal of Jatayu and the opening narration."

Clarifying the nature of his video, Kher said he would rather describe his comments as heartfelt praise than a formal review.

He wrote, "Rather than calling it my review of the film, I would call it heartfelt praise! I have simply expressed what I genuinely felt. The rest, you can hear for yourself."

The actor also congratulated the entire team behind the project, including its cast and technicians. He concluded his message with, "You have given us an extraordinary reason to feel proud. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Hind!"

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction.

The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic was released worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)