Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Takes Strictly Decent Opening; Earns ₹64.85 Crore Net In India

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1 | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, was released on Thursday. The film was expected to take a bumper opening at the box office, but that didn't happen. The Namit Malhotra's production venture took a strictly decent opening at the box office, despite getting mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience

According to Sacnilk, the film, on its first day, earned Rs. 64.85 crore net (all languages) in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 77.50 crore. It was expected that the movie might take a better opening and at least cross the Rs. 80 crore mark with its net collection. But that didn't happen.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1 - Language Breakup

Ramayana has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The best collection came from the Hindi version, as it minted Rs. 47.50 crore net. The Hindi version was followed by the Kannada version, which earned Rs. 7.25 crore. With Yash playing the role of Ravana, it was expected that the movie would also take a bumper opening in Kannada. However, that didn't happen.

The Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions collected Rs. 2.60 crore, Rs. 6 crore, and Rs. 1.50 crore net, respectively.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Worldwide

Ramayana earned Rs. 50 crore gross in the overseas market. So, the first-day worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 127.50 crore. It should have at least crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark with its worldwide gross collection.

Ramayana Budget

Ramayana (both parts) is made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, the first part 1 budget can be considered Rs. 2000 crore. Looking at the day one collection, we can say that the film took a strictly decent start, and now, it needs to show a good jump during the weekend.