Ramayana X Review: 'Could Be Better', 'Absolute Perfection'; Ranbir Kapoor's Performance As Lord Ram Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Ramayana X Review | YouTube

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Ramayana, has finally hit the big screens. The shows of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer started from 6 am, and many people have already watched the movie. The audience is sharing their reviews on X, and well, when it comes to Ranbir's performance as Lord Ram, the actor has received a mixed response from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Ranbir kapoor is SPECTACULAR & Absolute PERFECTION as Lord Ram ji Absolute 10/10 casting till now #Ramayana (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor as Rama did amazing, calm composed.. Also impresses with surprise Parashuram (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, could be better (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, the film is mostly getting positive reviews, but Ranbir's performance has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

Ramayana review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana is expected to take a fantastic opening at the box office on its first day. The trade is expecting that it might cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. So, let's wait and watch.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana, which is a two-part film, is made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, Part 1's budget can be considered as Rs. 2000 crore. The film, after a fantastic opening, needs to show a huge jump during the weekend. The Diwali holidays are expected to help the film boost its collection.