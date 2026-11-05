‘₹1500 Waste Ho Gaya’: Ramayana IMAX 3D Screening Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai’s Theatre After Technical Glitch, Viral Video Shows Viewers Urging Makers To Fix Issue

‘₹1,500 Waste Ho Gaya’: Ramayana IMAX 3D Screening Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai's Cinepolis After Technical Glitch, Viral Video Shows Viewers Urging Makers To Fix Issue |

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana was released in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. However, it appears that some moviegoers faced technical issues while watching the film. A viewer shared a video showing the chaos at an IMAX theatre in Navi Mumbai and urged the makers and theatre management to fix the issue.

A content creator with social media handle Avi Ka Gram uploaded a video highlighting the alleged technical glitch. Sharing his disappointment, he wrote, "Ramayana IMAX 3D big issue. Rs. 1,500 waste ho gaya." The video showed moviegoers at Cinepolis, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, confronting the theatre staff over their viewing experience.

Explaining what went wrong, the content creator said, "Ye sab chaos isliye chal raha hai kyunki hum Ramayana movie IMAX 3D mein dekhne aaye the, Seawoods Cinepolis Mall ke andar." He explained that they had specifically chosen the theatre because it was the only IMAX option available to them. Recalling their experience, he added, "Hamara experience bahut kharab raha, because movie start hui toh woh 3D mein nahi thi. Aur jab 3D mein start hui, toh movie pause ho gayi."

The viewers further claimed that the Cinepolis staff informed them that their ticket amount would be refunded and they would be provided with tickets for another show. However, the content creator said, "But humein dekhna tha IMAX mein. Subah-subah Rs. 1,000-2,000 kharcha karke, kuch log specially Ulhasnagar se aaye the IMAX mein 3D dekhne ke liye."

He claimed that the viewers were left disappointed and eventually had no option but to watch the film in 2D, despite having specifically paid for the IMAX 3D experience.

Towards the end of the video, he urged the film's makers and Cinepolis management to look into the matter and prevent such incidents from recurring. He said, "Agar koi bhi makers dekh rahe hain ya Cinepolis Mall ki management team dekh rahi hai, toh please isko fix karo, because ye har baar hota hai."