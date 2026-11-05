Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Featuring Sunny Deol As Lord Hanuman Goes Viral On Social Media - Watch Video

Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Goes Viral On Social Media | Instagram / X

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has hit the big screens. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and the pre-release buzz of the movie was excellent. Namit Malhotra's production venture has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience, and one thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is the post-credit scene.

SPOILER ALERT!

The post-credit scene shows Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, but his face is not revealed in it. However, the way it has been shot has become the talk of the town, and the video has also made it to social media as netizens are sharing it.

In the scene, Lord Hanuman jumps and chants 'Jai Shri Ram'. The scene will surely make you eager to watch part 2 of Ramayana.

Watch Ramayana post-credit scene below...

Sunny Deol is set to appear as Hanuman—what do you think about the craze for 'Sunny Paaji'? https://t.co/RiALHO3kbP — ra ra (@DeependraR8446) November 5, 2026

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