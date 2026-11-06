Mumbai Traffic Police Face Rising Aggression: Is A Sense Of Entitlement Making Motorists Believe They Can Escape The Law? | Representational Image

Mumbai: The recent incident involving Juhu resident Juhi Mehta, who allegedly drove her BMW towards a traffic constable in Juhu, has raised serious questions about the growing aggression displayed by some motorists towards police personnel. Mumbai has witnessed similar confrontations, with some of the incidents highlighted below.

Also Watch:

On September 9, 2025, a speeding Hyundai Grand i10 knocked down two police constables at the Coastal Road– Bandra-Worli Sea Link connector in Worli, leading to the death of constable Dattatray Kumbhar.

On January 1, 2026, a speeding scooter allegedly rammed into traffic constable Ashish Nighot during a drunk-driving check near the National Sports Club of India in Worli.

On February 6, 2026, a BMW allegedly rammed into a police barricade during a late-night nakabandi near Marine Drive. Traffic constable Samadhan Wagh sustained a head injury

On March 6, 2026, a woman passenger allegedly abused and threatened female traffic constable Sujata Dodmane near NCPA Junction after she was asked to move a car parked on a VVIP exit route. In September 2023, a traffic constable was allegedly assaulted near Hub Mall in Goregaon East after stopping a car for making a wrong U-turn.

These repeated incidents raise a larger question: Why are some motorists becoming increasingly aggressive towards police personnel? Is it a sense of entitlement that makes them believe money and influence can help them escape legal consequences? Bombay High Court lawyer Trivankumar Karnani said, “The origin of most of these incidents arises from frustration due to traffic jams and a lack of civilised conduct. There are also grievances about traffic police issuing arbitrary challans. These collective issues contribute to the aggression.” However, Karnani stressed that stricter and fair enforcement of the law was necessary to prevent such incidents.

Read Also Hawkers Encroach On Road Outside Borivali West Station, Residents Flag Pedestrian Safety Concerns

Meanwhile, former Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishram Abhyankar pointed to the “growing tendency” to glorify traffic violations. “Some social media influencers upload videos showing triple-riding, sitting on bonnets or driving at high speeds. They take pride in breaking the law, which encourages others,” said Abhyankar.

High Court lawyer and former police officer Dhananjay Kandharkar attributed the “growing disregard for traffic rules to weak law enforcement and delays in the justice system”.