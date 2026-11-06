2.5-Year-Old Boy Crushed Between 2 Cars In Mumbai’s Borivali, Accused Driver Granted Bail | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 2.5-year-old boy, Krishiv Mandavia, died after a car hit his tricycle while he was crossing the road with his mother in Borivali West on Wednesday night. The accused, Dr Sameer Parekh, 48, a Borivali West resident, was arrested and subsequently released on bail on Thursday.

According to the police, Krishiv's mother, Riddhi, had taken him for a ride on his tricycle after dinner at around 8 pm on Wednesday. While they were returning home, the accident occurred at around 9.45 pm near Om Shanti Chowk on Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West.

SUV Collision Leaves Toddler Fatally Injured

The mother and son were crossing the road near Punjabi Lane as Riddhi wanted to take the route towards Don Bosco School Road. At that time, a Kia car was passing by when a red SUV, allegedly travelling at high speed, approached while taking a U-turn and rammed into the tricycle.

The impact was so severe that Riddhi fell onto the road, while the tricycle was dragged towards the Kia car. The SUV also hit the left side of the Kia, between its two doors. Krishiv's tricycle got trapped between the two cars, leaving him with serious head injuries and multiple injuries across his body.

The accused took the child to a nearby private hospital, where doctors advised that he be shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West. However, doctors declared him dead before admission to Shatabdi Hospital.

Police Register FIR Against SUV Driver

The following day, Borivali police registered an FIR against Dr Parekh under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(b) (acts endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 (dangerous driving on a public road) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police subsequently arrested the accused early on Thursday morning.

Court Questions Police Over Bailable Sections

On Thursday, the accused was produced before Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Shivdatt M. Patil at the Borivali court. The police sought two days of custody. However, the magistrate questioned the police over the application of bailable sections and reportedly asked whether they were trying to help the accused. The court subsequently granted bail to the accused without requiring any bond.

Advocate Azad Gupta said the court issued a notice to the investigating officer, Sagar Pawar, questioning why the police had not invoked stringent sections while seeking the accused's remand. "If the police are seeking custody, they should invoke non-bailable sections. Why, then, have they applied only bailable sections?" he questioned.

Defence Lawyer Denies Allegations Against Accused

Advocates Pradipkumar Vishwakarma and Krishna Kamble appeared for the accused. Vishwakarma said, "The allegations are false. After the accident, the accused did not flee. He himself took the boy to a hospital and tried to administer CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation). The police arrived later. This was an accident and not an intentional act."

Grieving Family Remembers Cheerful Toddler

Krishiv lived with his parents and grandparents at Parshwa Darshan building on Chandavarkar Road in Borivali West. His father works for a multinational company, while his mother is a homemaker. However, relatives said she had cleared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination.

Also Watch:

Krishiv's maternal aunt described him as a cheerful and playful child. "We will miss him a lot. We organise family get-togethers during every festival. We were planning to celebrate Diwali together this year as well, but now we will cancel all the events," she said.

Another relative alleged that the SUV driver was driving at high speed while taking a U-turn and should have slowed down.

Krishiv's parents and grandparents were not in a state of mind to speak to the media. His last rites were performed in Dahisar on Thursday. The couple got married during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Krishiv was born in 2024.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/