'Let's Face Each Other Head-On': Amit Shah Accepts Rahul Gandhi's Debate Challenge, Dares Him To Discuss SIR In Parliament | Watch | X

Karnal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accepted the debate challenge posed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while counter-challenging him to discuss any substantial issues inside the Parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing a massive rally during the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' foot march in Karnal, the Union Home Minister said, "If you (Rahul Gandhi) wish to engage in a responsible discussion, if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic, then come and discuss them inside Parliament. Let’s face each other head-on! But you won’t be able to handle the answers; as always, you will just run away."

Dismissing the opposition's public rallies as ineffective political "gimmicks," Shah declared that the Union government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss any concerns, provided the Congress leadership formally requests it through proper constitutional procedures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi directly. You challenge PM Narendra Modi to a discussion? If you want a discussion, just write a letter to the Prime Minister. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the SIR exercise," he said.

Earlier, Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to counter the opposition across all arenas, from legislative halls to grassroots village centres.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Do you truly believe that an 80-year-old democracy will fall for your deceptions? Rahul ji, we are the people of the streets. The BJP will provide a fitting response to you in Parliament, in the Legislative Assemblies, in our villages, and in our fields; and should you choose to gather crowds, BJP workers will be there to give you a befitting reply. The 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally has served to deliver a strong and decisive response to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, upon his arrival, Shah was warmly received by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior party leaders. The statewide campaign has drawn massive participation from party cadres, underscoring the BJP's aggressive outreach strategy in the region. Chief Minister Saini also participated in the foot march.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)