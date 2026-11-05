 'Spend More Time In India, Respect Seniors': Kiren Rijiju's 7 Suggestions For Rahul Gandhi
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'Spend More Time In India, Respect Seniors': Kiren Rijiju's 7 Suggestions For Rahul Gandhi

Kiren Rijiju listed seven suggestions for Rahul Gandhi to help Congress win more MPs, urging him to respect senior leaders, spend more time in India, stop promoting anti-India agendas, end his alleged hatred towards the BJP, RSS and PM Modi, take Parliament seriously, respect constitutional institutions and end dynastic politics. His remarks came amid Gandhi's debate challenge to PM Modi.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
'Spend More Time In India, Respect Seniors': Kiren Rijiju's 7 Suggestions For Rahul Gandhi
'Spend More Time In India, Respect Seniors': Kiren Rijiju's 7 Suggestions For Rahul Gandhi | File Pics

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, November 5, launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, listing seven things the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha should do to help the party win more seats in Parliament.

Taking to social media platform X, Rijiju said Gandhi should spend more time in India, respect senior leaders, avoid associating with people he described as anti-India and end what he called his deep hatred towards the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Listing his seven suggestions, Rijiju wrote, "Congress Party can win more MPs if Rahul Gandhi ji can do these:

1. Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently.

2. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition.

3. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda.

4. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy.

5. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates & discussion.

6. Respect Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions.

7. Allow Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics."

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Rijiju's Remarks Amid PM Modi-Rahul Gandhi Debate Row

Rijiju's remarks come amid an ongoing political exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations that the Congress is "anti-national".

Gandhi had challenged PM Modi to an open debate on the issue, claiming that he could establish within five minutes that it was the Prime Minister who deserved to be called anti-national.

Reacting to the debate challenge, Rijiju questioned the Congress leadership's commitment to parliamentary discussions and democratic practices.

"Parliament is the House for debates & discussion. But people who don't believe in democracy, debates and discussion are talking about debate!" Rijiju added.

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