Nitin Nabin Targets Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc At BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' Rally In Kolkata | ANI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday visited Kolkata to lead the party's ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ rally along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the party’s state president, Samik Bhattacharya.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin said that Bengal is now ‘free from anarchy’ of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Nabin Targets Congress And INDIA Bloc

The BJP president also targeted the Congress and the INDIA bloc partners for holding a protest rally against SIR in the national capital.

"2014, 2019 और 2024 में इस देश की जनता ने हमें जिताया है, क्योंकि हमने विकास, जन कल्याण और देश की सुरक्षा को अपना एजेंडा बनाया है।" - माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, भाजपा श्री @NitinNabin जी#SaveDemocracyRemoveAnarchy https://t.co/1CIUDHczQH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 2, 2026

“We have to teach a lesson to those for whom the party and family come first and the nation comes last. BJP had ended the rule of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal and now it is time to make Akhilesh Yadav lose once again in UP. Rahul Gandhi used to come to Bengal and used to say Mamata should go and people of Bengal had wiped off not just TMC but also Congress,” said Nabin.

BJP President Takes Aim At Rahul

Taking further potshots at Rahul Gandhi, Nabin said, “Indira Gandhi learnt from her defeat. Rahul Gandhi should also learn the same. Narendra Modi had dedicated himself to the nation. BJP eradicated poverty and Congress used to eradicate poor. No infiltration should be allowed in the country. Even Suvendu Adhikari had stopped it in Bengal. The opposition relies on votes of infiltrators, dead people and those who have shifted their base.”

The BJP national president also mentioned that Rahul Gandhi one day will put an end to the Congress party.

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Suvendu Urges Unity, Ghosh Questions Rally

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also urged people to stay ‘united’ and not to pay heed to any ‘insects’.

Mamata Banerjee faction MLA Kunal Ghosh said that why is BJP taking out rallies in their own state stating ‘save democracy’.