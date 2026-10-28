BJP's Nitin Nabin To Lead 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Padyatra In Delhi Today As Nationwide Marches Begin |

New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin will lead the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Padyatra in New Delhi today at 4:30 PM. The march will commence from Shri Jain Lal Mandir, Red Fort and culminate at Town Hall Chowk, Chandni Chowk.

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Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, other senior BJP leaders and a large number of common citizens will join the Padyatra. The Padyatra is being organised against the alleged anarchist behaviour of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

Speaking about the march, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said that Congress is continuously disturbing Delhi and holding the people of the capital hostage by staging protests every other day — sometimes inside Parliament, sometimes near the Supreme Court.

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He told ANI that Congress's talk of "regime change" is an insult to the mandate given by 140 crore Indians to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "How can the Congress use such words against a democratically elected government?" Malhotra said, adding that the Padyatra aims to save democracy and expose the anarchist politics of the Congress.

Meanwhile, in response to the Congress and INDI Alliance's 'Vote Chori' campaign, the BJP is taking out foot marches (Padayatras) across the country. The party has fielded its top and influential leaders, with Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states being deployed across states.

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As part of this, BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao Yatra' will see participation of top leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join the Yatra in Hyderabad on November 2 and in Karnal on November 5. On November 1, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in Lucknow, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior leaders will also join the Yatra at different locations across the country.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda held a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Padyatra in Ahmedabad today.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched its nationwide youth outreach programme under the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Abhiyaan on 25th October, which will continue till November 30. The initiative aims to engage young citizens in meaningful dialogue on democracy, counter misinformation and encourage informed participation in nation-building.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)