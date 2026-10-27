BJP’s Rajya Sabha Choices Show Uttar Pradesh Battle Has Already Begun

The BJP’s new Rajya Sabha nominees reflect its efforts to balance caste representation, regional interests and organisational loyalty in Uttar Pradesh | Representational Image

The BJP’s decision to field eight new faces for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh is best understood not as a routine exercise in filling vacancies in the Upper House but as an early intervention in the political battle for the 2027 Assembly elections. The composition of the list makes the party’s priorities unmistakable: caste, region, gender and organisational loyalty have all been factored into a single electoral calculation.

The BJP has learnt an important lesson from its 2024 Lok Sabha setback in Uttar Pradesh. A party that had won 62 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 was reduced to 33 in 2024. The setback exposed vulnerabilities in the social coalition that had powered its spectacular victories in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. The Rajya Sabha nominations suggest that the party is now attempting to repair that coalition well before voters return to the polling booths.

Caste Calculations Drive Selections

The most striking feature is the deliberate balancing of the caste matrix. Three nominees come from the OBC community, two are Dalits, and three represent upper castes. But even this broad classification conceals a more sophisticated calculation. The OBC choices include Lodh, Pal and Kurmi representation, communities that have traditionally been important to the BJP but are now being actively courted by the Samajwadi Party under its PDA strategy.

Prakash Pal, the state BJP OBC Morcha president, is particularly significant in this context. His elevation is a signal that the BJP is not willing to allow the Samajwadi Party to monopolise the political narrative around backward castes. Dharampal Singh’s selection serves the same purpose among Lodhs, while Shruti Gangwar extends the party’s outreach in the Kurmi-dominated social belt of Rohilkhand.

The Dalit choices are equally political. Vidyasagar Sonkar brings the experience of an old organisational hand and a Purvanchal connection, while Priyanka Singh Rawat combines Dalit representation with gender. The Pasi community, to which Rawat belongs, is electorally significant in several parts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The upper-caste component has not been neglected either. Brahmin representation through Radhakant Ojha and Gopi Krishna Pandey, along with Rajput representation through Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, indicates that the BJP is conscious of maintaining the support of communities that have traditionally constituted an important part of its political base.

In other words, the list attempts to tick almost every box in Uttar Pradesh’s complicated electoral arithmetic. OBCs, Dalits, upper castes, women, different regions and the party organisation have all found representation.

Regional Representation And Political Renewal

The regional spread is equally revealing. The choices encompass Rohilkhand, Awadh, western Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand and Purvanchal. This is not accidental. Uttar Pradesh cannot be treated as a single electoral constituency. Social equations change dramatically from western UP to Purvanchal and from Rohilkhand to Bundelkhand. The BJP appears to have recognised that its recovery in 2027 will require a region-specific as well as caste-specific strategy.

There is another political message in the list that may be even more important: continuity has given way to renewal. None of the outgoing BJP Rajya Sabha members have been repeated. Established faces such as Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, Brij Lal, BL Verma, Geeta Shakya and Seema Dwivedi have made way for new faces.

The decision is significant because the BJP has traditionally been comfortable retaining experienced parliamentary faces when political circumstances demand it. This time, it has chosen otherwise. Neeraj Shekhar was serving his second term as a BJP nominee, while Arun Singh was also completing his second term. Brij Lal was also completing his first Rajya Sabha term after entering the Upper House in 2020. BL Verma, another established face in the party’s Uttar Pradesh politics, has also not been given another term.

The wholesale replacement indicates that the Rajya Sabha nominations are being used as an instrument of political reorganisation. The BJP is not merely rewarding seniority; it is trying to create a new layer of state-level political leadership that can carry the party’s electoral message into the 2027 campaign.

Organisational Loyalty And Electoral Risks

This is also a message to the cadre. Several of the nominees have spent years working within the organisation rather than building their political profiles through Parliament or government. Their elevation reinforces the BJP’s long-standing argument that organisational work can eventually translate into political rewards. At a time when parties are often accused of relying on celebrities, turncoats and politically powerful families, the BJP has chosen to underline the value of its cadre network.

Yet, the strategy carries its own risks. Social engineering is not simply a matter of distributing tickets among castes. The BJP will have to ensure that these symbolic choices translate into organisational mobilisation and votes. A Rajya Sabha nomination can create goodwill within a community, but it cannot by itself repair local anti-incumbency, unemployment concerns, rural distress or dissatisfaction among sections of voters.

The Samajwadi Party will also attempt to interpret the BJP’s caste balancing as an admission that its earlier social coalition has weakened. Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA politics has forced the BJP to pay greater attention to non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits. The BJP’s response is essentially to prevent the Opposition from converting caste representation into a broader political realignment.

The 2027 Battle Has Already Begun

The larger message is clear. After the shock of 2024, the BJP is returning to the political formula that served it well in 2017 and 2022, but with modifications. It is retaining its upper-caste foundation, reinforcing its non-Yadav OBC network, reaching deeper into Dalit communities, giving greater visibility to women and rewarding organisational workers.

Whether this carefully constructed arithmetic will once again produce electoral chemistry will be the real test. But the BJP’s Rajya Sabha choices make one thing clear: for the party, the 2027 Uttar Pradesh election is no longer a distant contest. It has already begun.

The writer is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.

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