Cabinet Approves 20% Rebate On Pending Traffic Fines Under New Amnesty Scheme, Bringing Relief To Motorists | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a one-time amnesty scheme offering up to 20% concession on pending traffic fines, allowing vehicle owners to clear their outstanding e-challans and make their vehicles free of penalties.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired the Cabinet meeting, which cleared the Maharashtra Traffic Police Challan Amnesty Scheme-2026. The scheme will be implemented in three phases to encourage motorists to clear pending fines and improve compliance with traffic regulations.

First Phase Offers 20% Concession

Under the first phase, motorists will get a 20% concession on the total outstanding amount of compoundable e-challans issued between January 21 and October 31, 2026. The concession will be available for 30 days.

Early Payment Discount In Second Phase

In the second phase, a 20% early-payment discount will be offered on challans issued from November 1, 2026, onwards, provided the vehicle owner pays the fine within 45 days of the challan being issued. This concession will remain applicable for one year.

Pending Court Cases Covered

The third phase will cover compoundable challans issued between January 30, 2019, and January 20, 2026, where recovery proceedings are pending before courts. Motorists will be eligible for a 20% concession on the outstanding fines for a period of 30 days.

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Government Aims To Improve Fine Recovery

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, penalties are imposed on vehicle owners and drivers for violating traffic rules. Maharashtra introduced the 'One State, One Challan' system on January 30, 2019, through which e-challans are issued to traffic violators and sent to their registered mobile numbers. However, the response to fine recovery efforts has remained relatively poor despite various measures taken by the traffic police.

The government said similar concessions have been introduced in other states to improve recovery of pending penalties and encourage compliance with traffic regulations.

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Strict Action After Amnesty Period

The Cabinet also made it clear that motorists would face strict action after the amnesty period ends. Action against repeat traffic offenders may include suspension of driving licences, restrictions on vehicle-related transactions and seizure of vehicles under Rule 21 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, as well as Supreme Court directives.

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