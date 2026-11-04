Mumbai: Fire At Khar Railway Station Water Cooler Damages Electrical Safety Equipment | File Pic

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the wiring of a water cooler on Platform 3/4 at Khar railway station on Wednesday afternoon, damaging electrical safety equipment. The fire was brought under control within 10 to 15 minutes, and railway staff have begun replacing the burnt components and defective cooler.

Electrical Fault Triggers Fire

The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm on the south side of the platform. A subsequent inspection found that a fault in the water cooler had caused its miniature circuit breaker (MCB) to trip. The MCB and the residual current circuit breaker (RCCB), both provided for electrical protection, were found burnt.

Railway staff said the burnt MCB and defective water cooler were being replaced. Repair work on the cooler wiring was also underway. The fire was brought under control between 12.40 pm and 12.45 pm, according to the incident report.

Incident Raises Electrical Safety Concerns

The incident raises concerns over the maintenance of electrical equipment installed at suburban railway stations, where water coolers are used by thousands of commuters daily. Faults in such equipment can pose a risk of fire and electrical hazards, particularly on crowded platforms.

Also Watch:

Replacement Work Underway At Station

The inspection report identified a fault in the cooler as the cause of the incident. However, the exact technical reason behind the fault has not been specified. No information about injuries or damage beyond the electrical equipment was available at the time of reporting. The replacement work is expected to restore the water cooler to service after the electrical fault is rectified.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/