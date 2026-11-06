Perplexity Launches 'Teammates', Always-On AI Agents For Work, Taking On OpenAI's Dots And Anthropic's Claude Duet |

Perplexity has launched Teammates, a set of always-on AI agents meant to own ongoing work, putting it in the same race as OpenAI's Dots and Anthropic's Claude Duet.

What Perplexity Teammates does

Each Teammate can be given a role, a standing brief and rules for when to bring the user in, according to Perplexity's product page. They carry over projects, skills and memory from Perplexity Computer, the company's system that deploys agents on a user's device. They also run on automations to keep work moving.

Every Teammate gets one persistent thread in the app's sidebar, and Teammates can work with each other. They can also follow up with colleagues in Slack, Perplexity said. Each one has its own desktop and browser, using the same plugins and permissions the user has installed.

Perplexity gives sample jobs including running ad campaigns, acting as an on-call engineer who investigates alerts and opens fix requests, and doing legal research. CEO Aravind Srinivas said on X that Perplexity expects organisations to eventually have hundreds of Teammates working for each person.

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Perplexity Teammates: Availability and pricing

Teammates is available now on the web for subscribers of the $200-a-month Max plan. Perplexity says Max subscribers get free Teammate usage for a promotional period. After that, Teammates draw on the credits already included in the plan. Mobile and desktop versions are coming soon.

How it compares with OpenAI's Dots

OpenAI launched Dots on September 29 at its DevDay conference, powered by its GPT-6 Astra model. Each dot has its own cloud computer and browser and reaches more than 4,000 apps through OpenAI's plugins. OpenAI calls them 'remarkably capable, always-on agents built to handle everything'. Dots are available to Pro and Business Premium users in eligible markets.

How it compares with Claude Duet

Anthropic opened a research preview of Duet on October 21, according to Implicator, though some outlets date it October 22. It is a standalone app for professionals and small-business owners, with a daily briefing and tasks ranging from scheduling to building forecasts and web apps. The Standard and KSL both carried those details.

Access is limited to US Claude Pro and Max subscribers through a waitlist. Anthropic has said Duet checks connected accounts every few hours rather than continuously. The company has also said it can misjudge urgency and is less suited to personal errands such as booking tickets.