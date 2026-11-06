Maharashtra Politics: Praful Patel Meeting Sharad Pawar Sparks Buzz; 'We Will Sit Together After Nov 10,' Says NCP (SP) Chief Amid Merger Speculation |

Mumbai: A meeting between NCP working president Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital has triggered fresh political speculation amid discussions about the future of the two NCP factions. During their interaction, Pawar reportedly told Patel that they would sit together and discuss matters after November 10.

Viral Video Captures Candid Conversation

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Sharad Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), is currently undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital. Patel, who is the national working president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, visited him on Thursday to enquire about his health. A video of their conversation has since surfaced, drawing attention to the brief exchange about meeting after November 10.

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The timing of the meeting has added to the political buzz, particularly amid developments within the NCP and recent discussions involving senior leaders of the ruling alliance. Pawar also reportedly enquired about Patel's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the exact agenda of the proposed discussion after November 10 remains unclear.

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Modi's Recent Advice To Sharad Pawar

The interaction has also drawn attention in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call to Pawar following reports about his health. According to Pawar's close associate Vitthal Maniyar, Modi told him that he and Supriya Sule would take care of the country and urged him to focus on his health.

Pawar reportedly responded that he had no concerns about the country as long as they were there, while thanking the Prime Minister for enquiring about his well-being.

What Praful Patel Said After Meeting Sharad Pawar

Speaking after the hospital visit, Patel said Pawar was doing well and had been admitted for a complete medical check-up after experiencing fatigue. He added that Pawar was in good spirits and had asked about developments in Maharashtra, the country and even the United States. Patel maintained that despite their political differences, he shared a personal and family relationship with Pawar and continued to meet him.

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"Our political positions may be different, but there is personal affection. Our political paths had diverged, but I keep meeting Pawar Saheb. We have family relations," Patel said. He also clarified that the hospital was not the appropriate place to discuss political matters, adding that their conversation was largely about general developments.

With Pawar's remark about meeting after November 10 now drawing attention, speculation has intensified over whether the two NCP factions could hold discussions on their future political course. However, no formal agenda or decision regarding a possible reunion has been announced.

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