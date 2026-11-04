'Supriya Sule Is Ready, We Will Handle The Country': PM Narendra Modi Calls Sharad Pawar, Urges Him To Rest

PM Narendra Modi Called Sharad Pawar, Urged Him To Rest, Said Vitthal Maniyar | Video Screengrab

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday morning to enquire about his health and urged the veteran leader to take complete rest. During the conversation, Modi reportedly told Pawar that his daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, was ready and that they would take care of the country while he rested.

The details of the conversation were shared by Pawar's aide Vitthal Maniyar while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Pawar was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic earlier in the day after being admitted for medical observation.

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"Many people must have called to enquire about Saheb's health. Among the senior leaders, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji called early in the morning to ask about Saheb's health," Maniyar said.

He described the conversation as warm and affectionate, saying Modi spoke to Pawar with considerable respect.

"Modiji told him, 'Saheb, please take complete rest. Supriya is ready. Supriya and we will handle the country, so my request is that you take rest,'" Maniyar said, recalling the Prime Minister's remarks.

According to Maniyar, Pawar responded that he was already taking rest and had no worries about the country with senior leaders around.

"Saheb replied, 'I am taking rest, and with all of you around, I have no worries about the country. Keep up the good work.' Saheb also expressed his gratitude to him for enquiring about his health," Maniyar added.

Sharad Pawar Discharged From Ruby Hall Clinic

The 85-year-old party president was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Nov 2 after complaining of a cough and pleuritic pain, which refers to chest pain that can worsen while breathing, coughing or sneezing.

He underwent medical examinations and remained under observation. Hospital authorities said his condition was stable and he was doing well at the time of discharge.

Dr Purvez K Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, had earlier said Pawar was admitted for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain.

Pawar was expected to travel to his Mumbai residence after being discharged.