Marco Rubio Dismisses Trump Administration Exit Rumours, Reaffirms Commitment To Serving Full Term Amid 2028 Presidential Speculation| Video | X

Washington DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed reports suggesting that he is considering leaving the Trump administration following the Republican Party's setbacks in the midterm elections, insisting that completing President Donald Trump's second term has always been his plan.

In an interview with The New York Times, Rubio rejected speculation that he might step down to prepare for a 2028 presidential campaign, clarifying his long-term professional intentions within the executive branch.

“Working for President Trump for the duration of his second term has always been my plan,” Rubio said.

“I don’t know where these things come from, to be honest with you,” he added, addressing widespread rumours regarding his possible departure.

Addressing queries concerning his diverse portfolio, Rubio downplayed the workload, stating that he enjoys his current duties and maintains a sense of humour about the constant speculation.

Rubio also dismissed questions about his multiple responsibilities in the administration, saying, “I love the work I’m doing. And plus I always laugh when they say he’s going to leave his job. I go, ‘Which one?’”

These narratives began circulating following the Republican Party's setbacks in the midterm elections, which subsequently sparked fresh speculation regarding future party leadership and prospective presidential contenders for 2028.

In response to the rumours, officials from both the White House and the Department of State firmly refuted the claims.

White House spokesperson Beni Rae Harmony characterised the stories as a fabricated hoax pushed by anonymous sources, emphasising that Rubio remains a committed supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement.

Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson also called the reports completely baseless fake news.

Despite official denials, political analysts increasingly view Rubio as a viable presidential hopeful for 2028, particularly amid growing discussions surrounding Vice President JD Vance's political standing after the recent midterms.

Even so, insiders cited by The New York Post noted that Rubio's original framework always involved serving through the entirety of President Trump's second term.

A high-ranking administration official confirmed that Rubio planned from the outset to serve all four years, humorously noting that he had stated he would not take a holiday.

Presently, Rubio manages two influential positions as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, placing him centrally within the executive branch's national security framework and foreign policy planning.

Furthermore, he continues to work closely alongside White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Vice President JD Vance.

Another key factor influencing his tenure is his lifelong dedication to achieving political transformation in Cuba.

As the son of Cuban immigrants, challenging Cuba's communist government has remained a cornerstone of his political career, making him hesitant to leave office before fulfilling these key foreign policy objectives.

Conservative donor Dan Eberhart noted that the electoral outcome had altered the political landscape for potential future candidates.

“The midterms blew up Vance’s [2028 prospects] and Rubio’s stock is soaring,” Eberhart said.

He observed that returning to Miami might prove difficult for Rubio before he successfully tackles his mission against the Cuban regime.

While Rubio previously remarked that he would step aside if Vice President Vance sought the Republican nomination in 2028, the recent electoral climate has only intensified speculation regarding an alternative bid.

When pressed on his future political ambitions during his interview with The New York Times, Rubio firmly declined to entertain any discussion regarding the 2028 race.

“I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” he said. “I just won’t do it.”

Looking ahead, Rubio is scheduled to deliver his first major speech after the midterm elections next Friday at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington, DC.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)