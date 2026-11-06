Diwali 2026: The Three-Item Plate Rule Experts Swear By For Festive Feasting

Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The festival is a time for celebrations, family gatherings and, of course, indulging in delicious festive food. From crispy samosas and kachoris to sweets like laddoos, barfis and jalebis, the festive season brings plenty of opportunities to enjoy traditional delicacies. However, with several celebrations and elaborate meals lined up, maintaining a balanced diet can become challenging. This is where the three-item plate rule can help you enjoy festive treats without completely compromising your eating habits.

Enjoying Diwali sweets without guilt

Not at all! The idea is not to eliminate your favourite festive delicacies but to enjoy them mindfully. You can have your favourite mithai, savour traditional snacks and participate in family feasts while being mindful of portion sizes. According to senior nutritionist Jinal Shah, the three-item plate rule approach is good for maintaining a balanced meal. Below are some questions answered by the nutritionist.

Changing the mindset towards festive eating

On being changing the mindset towards festive, she says, "By educating themselves that food is much more than protein, carbs, fat or calories. It's a living heritage that celebrates our cuisines, culture and climate. In many ways, it helps break the monotony of daily life, brings families together, and acts as a social adhesive among communities. Occasional indulgences are a critical part of maintaining physical, mental and social health."

Senior nutritionist Jinal Shah on mindset towards festive eating |

Choosing the right festive sweets

"First, pick the homemade sweets over those that come dressed in a hamper and pick the traditional ones over the fusion ones. Avoid the health-washed ones – protein-rich, sugar-free, fat-free, etc., and eat only one a day but with full joy and zero guilt."

Following the three-item plate rule

"Don't take more than three items on your plate at one time. Refill only if you have more room in your stomach."

Talking about meal timings, she says, "A little later than usual is alright for a few days, but if your meal is more than 3 hours later than your regular time, eat a banana or dal rice before the party. And always eat before a drink.

Gastroenterologist warns against festive overindulgence

According to Gastroenterologist Dr. Dattatray Solanke, overacting can be solution."Festive food is best enjoyed in moderation. Overdoing sweets, fried and fatty dishes, or alcohol can leave the stomach feeling heavy and uncomfortable. Fatty food stays in the stomach longer, which can cause bloating, and alcohol or a rich meal can set off acid reflux in people who are prone to it. Fizzy and sugary drinks can also upset the stomach, especially if you are sensitive to certain sugars or carbonation. Some early research also suggests that too much added sugar may affect the variety of bacteria living in the gut," said Dr Dattatray Solanke, gastroenterologist.

Gastroenterologist warns against festive overindulgence | Dr. Dattatray Solanke

Tips for maintaining digestive health

"That does not mean you have to give up festive food. The idea is to eat mindfully. Take smaller portions, eat slowly, and have vegetables and fruits alongside rich dishes so the meal is better balanced. Drink plenty of water, go easy on alcohol and sugary fizzy drinks, and stop before you feel overfull. Try to leave at least three hours between dinner and bedtime, and a short walk after eating can help digestion too."

Above all, notice which foods tend to bother you personally. With sensible portions and balanced choices, you can enjoy the celebrations without hurting your digestion."

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