Diwali 2026 Preparations Intensify With Food Safety Checks, Firecracker Inspections, Traffic Curbs And ‘Vocal For Local’ Push In MP’s Jhabua And Aalirajpur | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali, village representatives and police appealed to residents to promote local businesses, support traditional artisans and celebrate a clean and safe festival. The initiative focused on the 'Vocal for Local' message, encouraging people to prefer locally made products over imported decorative items and online purchases.

Village sarpanch Heera Muvel and BJP district general secretary Raju Muvel urged residents to purchase clothes, food items, decorative products, earthen lamps and traditional Tribal articles from local shops and artisans. They said supporting small businesses would strengthen the local economy and help preserve traditional crafts.

In a special initiative, the gram panchayat announced that potters selling earthen lamps, pots and other traditional products would not be charged stall fees during Diwali. The move aims to support artisans of the Prajapati community.

Udaigarh police station in-charge Brijbhushan Hirwe appealed to traders to keep footpaths clear to ensure smooth pedestrian movement. He also advised firecracker sellers to follow safety standards and avoid negligence that could endanger lives. Officials also stressed personal and community cleanliness during the festival.

Food department cracks down on festive food adulteration

AALIRAJPUR: The Food Safety and Weights and Measures departments conducted a joint inspection drive in Aalirajpur on Wednesday to check food adulteration and overcharging ahead of Diwali, following instructions from collector Neetu Mathur.

At Shani Chaat, officials collected samples of 'mawa' and milk cake and sent them to the state food laboratory for testing. At Someshwar Tea Stall, 20 packets of 'namkeen' without the manufacturer's name and packing date were destroyed on the spot.

Officials also collected samples of mango cutlets and 'mawa katli' from Monica Food Zone for testing.

The Weights and Measures Department registered a case against Khatri Restaurant in Jobat for weighing sweets along with their boxes. Cases were also registered against Shani Chaat House, Rajasthani Sweets and Namkeen, and Someshwar Tea Stall for selling cold drinks above the maximum retail price (MRP).

Officials said inspections and action against adulterated and substandard food products would continue during the festive season.

Administration inspects firecracker shops

AALIRAJPUR: The district administration has intensified inspections of licensed firecracker shops ahead of the festive season to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations.

Acting on Collector Neetu Mathur's directions, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), accompanied by the tehsildar, inspected firecracker shops in Aalirajpur town and reviewed safety arrangements.

Officials directed traders to maintain adequate distance between shops and keep fire extinguishers, water-filled buckets and sand readily available.

Shopkeepers were instructed to store firecrackers within prescribed limits, keep inflammable materials away and avoid exposed electrical wires or unsafe connections.

Smoking has been strictly prohibited inside and around firecracker shops. Traders must also maintain sufficient open space to ensure unhindered access for fire tenders and emergency services.

Officials warned that the sale and storage of firecrackers must comply with government guidelines. Any violation of safety standards would invite strict action, including possible cancellation of licences.

Police announce traffic curbs for Diwali

JHABUA: Police and administrative officials held a meeting with traders at the police control room on Thursday to discuss traffic management and security arrangements during Diwali.

SDM Mahesh Mandloi and SDOP Monica Singh informed traders about traffic restrictions from November 6 to 9.

Commercial vehicles will be restricted between Marimata Temple and Rajwada and Khodiyar Mata Temple Tiraha and Rajwada from 10 am to 9 pm. Three-wheelers and four-wheelers will face similar restrictions on the Imli Chowk-Manokamna Tiraha and Chhatri Chowk-Rajwada routes.

Heavy goods vehicles will be barred from entering the city between 7 am and 8 pm, except in emergencies.

Designated parking facilities have been arranged at Chhatri Chowk. Traders were instructed to avoid encroachments and unauthorised parking.

Joint police-municipal teams will monitor markets, while plainclothes personnel will maintain surveillance. Traders were encouraged to install CCTV cameras and report illegal firecracker storage or suspicious activities.

Traffic inspector Rohit Nikam, Kotwali inspector Rajendra Bhadoria, municipal officer Milan Patel and traders' representatives attended the meeting.