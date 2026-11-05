Indore Metro Underground Project Sets New Record With 11 Tunnel Rings Installed In A Day, 90 Metres Of Tunnelling Completed | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While traffic continues to move normally on busy Airport Road, engineers are carving out a metro tunnel nearly 20 metres beneath the surface. The Indore Metro underground project has achieved a milestone by installing 11 precast concrete rings in a single day, surpassing the usual daily target of eight to nine rings.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya inspected the construction site around 5 pm on Wednesday and reviewed the project's progress.

During the inspection, Vijayvargiya said approximately 90 metres of the underground tunnel had been completed. Advanced tunnel boring machines (TBMs) are being used to accelerate construction while maintaining engineering standards and safety measures.

Despite the rapid progress, the minister said completing the entire underground tunnel and associated technical works would take approximately two more years.

Traffic above, tunnelling below

Vijayvargiya said construction was progressing nearly 20 metres underground without disrupting traffic or daily activities on the surface. Even residents of nearby buildings were largely unaware of the massive tunnelling operations beneath them.

He said activities above ground remained unaffected despite vibrations generated during excavation.

The minister also held discussions with Metro general manager Rajput, engineers from Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and other technical experts to review progress.

Appreciating the workers' dedication, Vijayvargiya said several engineers and employees would continue working even during Diwali, sacrificing celebrations with their families to maintain the project's momentum.