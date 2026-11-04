Census 2027 Preparations Reviewed, 7,847 Enumeration Blocks Planned For Second Phase In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeev Srivastava, director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Bhopal, took stock of the census-related work here on Tuesday.

He held a meeting with collector Shivam Verma and other relevant district officials to review the ongoing activities and preparations for Census 2027. He assessed the progress made thus far and provided necessary guidance regarding future steps.

Additional collector Navjeevan Pawar provided details on the preparations for the first and second phases of the census.

He stated that for the first phase in the district, a total of 5,971 House Listing Blocks (HLB) were designated across 41 areas. This includes 2,068 blocks in rural, urban, and cantonment areas, and 3,903 blocks within the Municipal Corporation area.

Joint director of planning and statistics Premchand Paraste explained that in the second phase of the census, the number of Enumeration Blocks (EB) in the district will increase to 7,847.

This will comprise 2,693 blocks in rural, urban, and cantonment areas, and 5,154 blocks within the Municipal Corporation area, an increase of 1,876 blocks compared to the first phase.

The attendees were assistant district census officer Ajit Shrivastav, district informatics officer Sheetal Pathak, district planning officer Sarita Bhuria, and assistant census officer Piyush Meshram, along with other concerned officials.