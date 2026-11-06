Viral Video Shows Shoaib Akhtar Left Stunned After Man Makes Whopping PKR 1 Crore Donation To Hospital

Shoaib Akhtar Left Stunned After Man Makes Whopping PKR 1 Crore Donation | KaliwalYam/X

A heartwarming video featuring former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has gone viral on social media after a man pledged an extraordinary donation of PKR 1 crore (10 million Pakistani rupees) to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The massive contribution left the legendary cricketer visibly astonished, with his reaction becoming one of the highlights of the viral clip.

In the video, Shoaib Akhtar can be seen interacting with the donor when the man announces his decision to contribute PKR 1 crore towards the hospital. The announcement catches Akhtar by surprise, and his astonished reaction reflects the magnitude of the generous gesture. The moment has since attracted considerable attention on social media, with users appreciating the donor's commitment to supporting cancer patients.

Shoaib Akhtar Left Stunned After Man Makes Whopping PKR 1 Crore Donation

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The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, founded by former Pakistan Prime Minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan, provides cancer treatment to patients, including those who cannot afford the expensive medical care. The institution holds significant importance in Pakistan and relies on donations and public contributions to support its healthcare services.

The generous donation is particularly noteworthy given the financial challenges faced by cancer patients and their families. Contributions like these can play an important role in helping hospitals continue providing treatment and medical assistance to those in need.

The video has struck an emotional chord with cricket fans and social media users, with many praising the donor for his generosity. Shoaib Akhtar's surprised reaction has further amplified the moment, turning an act of charity into a widely shared social media highlight.

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