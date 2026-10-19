FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Accused Nabbed In Tiger Shroff Shooting Case, Rajnath Singh In Tajikistan'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Tiger Shroff Could Have Been Shot At Point-Blank Range, But Shooter’s Gun Jammed, Probe Reveals

Tiger Shroff may have escaped a close-range shooting after an attacker's pistol allegedly jammed twice near his BMW's passenger window, investigative sources said. (Read more...)

2. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Nabbed From Rajasthan's Kota After Fleeing Mumbai, Taken Into Custody

Three accused in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff have been taken into custody in Kota, Rajasthan. (Read more...)

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Nabs Three Accused | Instagram

2. 'How Can The General Public Feel Safe?': Zeeshan Siddique Questions Mumbai’s Security After Tiger Shroff Firing, Recalls Father's Killing

After shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, NCP MLC Zeeshan Siddique alleged security lapses and demanded accountability. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Mumbai | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | NCP MLC Zeeshan Ziauddin Siddique says, "Whether it is the Bishnoi gang or any other—including Anmol Bishnoi—we have made every possible effort. My family and I have urged the US government to facilitate the return of Anmol Bishnoi to India. Despite this, the Mumbai Police have not even had the opportunity to interrogate him. As for Lawrence Bishnoi, I believe he is currently held in a jail in Gujarat. We strongly advocate for his interrogation as well. If there are claims that he was involved in my father’s murder, it is crucial to uncover who the mastermind was. If actors, politicians, and businessmen are not safe in Mumbai, how can the general public be?... I have received four threats in the last two months, yet my security has not been increased. Is the government waiting for Zeeshan Siddique to be shot before they consider enhancing security? This is deeply unfortunate, and I believe the government must take the strictest possible measures..." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

3. Tiger Shroff Seen With Chest Dressing & Bandaged Right Arm As Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Meets Actor After Juhu Firing Incident | Video

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde met Tiger Shroff after motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car in Juhu, Mumbai. (Read more...)

4. 'No Reason To Be Afraid': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Attackers 'Cowards', Says Mumbai Police Will Arrest Culprits Soon After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident | Video

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured swift arrests after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area. (Read more...)

🕙 9.50am | 19-10-2026📍Nagpur.LIVE | Media Interaction#Maharashtra #Nagpur https://t.co/2S4WUYGxiG — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 19, 2026

5. Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Disha Patani Looks Distressed; Actress Rushes To Meet Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend - Watch Video

The actress had flown from Jamnagar after attending the Ambanis' Navratri celebrations, according to reports. Videos circulated online, while Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name. (Read more...)

6. Delhi Police Register Case Over Threat To Magistrate During CJP Leaders' Bail Hearing; Party Alleges Delay

Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified persons after a Special Executive Magistrate allegedly received a death threat during bail proceedings for CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on October 18. (Read more...)

(L-R) CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka | ANI

7. Rajnath Singh Leaves For Tajikistan To Represent India At SCO Heads Of Government Meeting, With Focus On Economic Ties & Regional Cooperation

Discussions will focus on economic cooperation, connectivity, innovation, investment, cultural ties and the organisation’s financial and institutional functioning. (Read more...)

Leaving New Delhi for Dushanbe. Looking forward to representing India at the SCO Heads of Government (HoG) meeting in Tajikistan on 19-20 October 2026. The SCO HoGs meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation in culture, connectivity, economy, innovation, investment and people to people ties, besides reviewing progress in financial and institutional functioning. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 19, 2026

8. Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On October 20 For Dussehra, Check Upcoming Trading Holidays

NSE and BSE will remain closed on October 20, 2026, for Dussehra. Investors should also note three upcoming stock market holidays in November and December. (Read more...)

Bombay Stock Exchange | File

9. 'Today Tiger Shroff, Who Is next?': AICWA Demands Strictest Action Against Gangsters After Shots Were Fired At Baaghi Actor

"Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) said after the firing at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. (Read more...)