FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Accused Nabbed In Tiger Shroff Shooting Case, Rajnath Singh In Tajikistan'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Tiger Shroff Could Have Been Shot At Point-Blank Range, But Shooter’s Gun Jammed, Probe Reveals
Tiger Shroff may have escaped a close-range shooting after an attacker's pistol allegedly jammed twice near his BMW's passenger window, investigative sources said. (Read more...)
2. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Nabbed From Rajasthan's Kota After Fleeing Mumbai, Taken Into Custody
Three accused in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff have been taken into custody in Kota, Rajasthan. (Read more...)
Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Nabs Three Accused | Instagram
2. 'How Can The General Public Feel Safe?': Zeeshan Siddique Questions Mumbai’s Security After Tiger Shroff Firing, Recalls Father's Killing
After shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, NCP MLC Zeeshan Siddique alleged security lapses and demanded accountability. (Read more...)
3. Tiger Shroff Seen With Chest Dressing & Bandaged Right Arm As Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Meets Actor After Juhu Firing Incident | Video
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde met Tiger Shroff after motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car in Juhu, Mumbai. (Read more...)
4. 'No Reason To Be Afraid': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Attackers 'Cowards', Says Mumbai Police Will Arrest Culprits Soon After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident | Video
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured swift arrests after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area. (Read more...)
5. Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Disha Patani Looks Distressed; Actress Rushes To Meet Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend - Watch Video
The actress had flown from Jamnagar after attending the Ambanis' Navratri celebrations, according to reports. Videos circulated online, while Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name. (Read more...)
6. Delhi Police Register Case Over Threat To Magistrate During CJP Leaders' Bail Hearing; Party Alleges Delay
Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified persons after a Special Executive Magistrate allegedly received a death threat during bail proceedings for CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on October 18. (Read more...)
(L-R) CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka | ANI
7. Rajnath Singh Leaves For Tajikistan To Represent India At SCO Heads Of Government Meeting, With Focus On Economic Ties & Regional Cooperation
Discussions will focus on economic cooperation, connectivity, innovation, investment, cultural ties and the organisation’s financial and institutional functioning. (Read more...)
8. Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On October 20 For Dussehra, Check Upcoming Trading Holidays
NSE and BSE will remain closed on October 20, 2026, for Dussehra. Investors should also note three upcoming stock market holidays in November and December. (Read more...)
Bombay Stock Exchange | File
9. 'Today Tiger Shroff, Who Is next?': AICWA Demands Strictest Action Against Gangsters After Shots Were Fired At Baaghi Actor
"Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) said after the firing at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. (Read more...)