Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On October 20 For Dussehra, Check Upcoming Trading Holidays

NSE and BSE will remain closed on October 20, 2026, for Dussehra. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market will remain closed for one day next week on account of Dussehra. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Investors and traders should keep this holiday in mind while planning their transactions. This will be the second and final stock market holiday in October, apart from regular weekend closures.

Trading To Remain Suspended Across Segments

According to the NSE holiday calendar, trading will remain suspended in the capital market, derivatives market, electronic gold receipts (EGR) and debt market segments on October 20.

Similarly, the BSE will remain closed for trading in equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, NDS-RST, tri-party repo, commodity derivatives and EGR segments.

This means investors will not be able to buy or sell shares and other financial instruments in these segments during the holiday.

Second And Final Holiday In October

The October 20 holiday will mark the second and last scheduled stock market holiday of the month.

After Dussehra, Indian stock exchanges will observe three more trading holidays during November and December 2026, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock Market Holidays In November And December

According to the exchange holiday calendar, the upcoming market holidays are:

November 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada.





November 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti.





December 25, 2026 (Friday): Christmas. On these dates, regular equity trading on both exchanges will remain suspended.

What Investors Should Know

Investors and traders should plan their buying, selling and other market-related activities around these holidays.

With the market closed on October 20, the coming week will have fewer trading sessions than usual.

Investors should also check exchange announcements for any changes in trading schedules, particularly for commodity markets and special trading sessions.