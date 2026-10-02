Stock Market Holiday On Gandhi Jayanti, BSE And NSE To Reopen On October 5

BSE and NSE are closed for Gandhi Jayanti |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are closed on Friday, October 2, for Gandhi Jayanti, giving investors a three-day break from trading. The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will reopen on Monday, October 5, after the regular weekend holidays.

Trading is suspended in equities, derivatives and securities lending and borrowing. The holiday follows another weak session for domestic shares, with both benchmark indices extending their losing streak.

BSE, NSE Holiday Calendar

October has two scheduled stock market holidays: Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra on October 20.

The remaining weekday trading holidays in 2026 are Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25. Investors planning transactions should keep these dates in mind when checking the BSE and NSE holiday calendar. nsearchives.nseindia.com

MCX Closed For Both Sessions

Commodity trading is also paused for Gandhi Jayanti. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed during both its morning and evening sessions.

This means traders cannot trade commodity contracts during either session on October 2, alongside the closure of the domestic equity markets. mcxindia.com

Sensex, Nifty Fall Before Holiday

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday, October 1, marking their fourth consecutive session of losses. Persistent foreign investor selling, higher bond yields and rising crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex dropped 570.59 points, or 0.79 per cent, to finish at 71,909.70. During trading, it fell as much as 1,187.41 points to 71,292.88.

The Nifty declined 198.50 points, or 0.88 per cent, to close at 22,421.95.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Market experts said the overall outlook remains weak, although the recent sharp decline could create room for a short-term recovery in the coming trading sessions.

They said holding above the April 2025 low would be important for stability. Further weakness below that region could prolong the decline.

When trading resumes, investors will watch whether any rebound attracts steady buying and develops into a more lasting recovery.