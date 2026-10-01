Gandhi Jayanti Today - 78-Year-Old Happy B’day Message To Gandhi At State Museum In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A telegram extending birthday wishes to Mahatma Gandhi by Yeshwantrao Holkar, the last ruler of the Indore princely state; three letters written by Gandhiji’s personal secretary, Mahadev Desai; and some vintage photographs of the Mahatma are part of the State Museum's collection in the city.

According to archaeologist BK Lokhande, the three letters by Mahadev Desai were addressed to the founder of Tulsi Sangrahalya Ram Van, Satna, Dr Sharda Prasad, and were brought to the State Museum in 2005 from Tulsi Sangrahalya. On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, here is a brief description of these historic documents and photographs.

Birthday telegram

In the telegram dated Oct 1, 1947, Indore’s ex-ruler Yeshwantrao Holkar conveys his “respectful and affectionate congratulations” to Gandhiji on his 79th birthday, describing the Mahatma as “Father and architect of Free India”. In the telegram, written in capital letters with the word ‘Stop’ denoting the end of a sentence, Holkar prays “to providence to spare you in service of the motherland for many long years.” A note at the top of the telegram says that “it would be released to the Press.”

Rs 10 for Gandhiji’s autograph

In a letter dated Aug 21, 1934, Gandhi’s personal secretary Mahadev Desai, while replying to a letter received on Aug 19, 1934, informs Sharda Prasad that he would be able to get Gandhiji’s autograph and four words written by him only on payment of Rs 10.

Request turned down

In this letter, Mahadev Desai writes to Sharda Prasad saying that Gandhiji is unable to accept his request. The reason, Mahadev Desai says, is that Gandhiji does not know that person’s father. Desai then goes on to express his regrets. The letter dated May 18, 2027, is written from Bangalore.

Gandhiji declines request

In this letter, Mahadev Desai “regretfully” informs Sharda Prasad that Gandhiji has received his letter but he can’t send what the correspondent wants because “‘Gandhiji ka dil nahin chahta’.”

Second Round Table Conference

This photograph shows Gandhiji and others attending the Second Round Table Conference in London in 1931. The conference was held at St James's Palace, London, from Sept 7, 1931, to Dec 1, 1931, and was presided over by the then British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald.

Dandi Yatra

This photograph shows Mahatma Gandhi, stick in hand, leading the Dandi Yatra in 1930. The historic protest marked Gandhiji walking 387 kilometres from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad along with his 78 followers, to the coastal village of Dandi in Gujarat to protest against the imperial government imposing a tax on salt.