 Bhopal: 21-Year-Old Forensic Science Student Alleges R*pe On Pretext Of Marriage; Case Registered
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Bhopal: 21-Year-Old Forensic Science Student Alleges R*pe On Pretext Of Marriage; Case Registered

A 21-year-old forensic science student from Bhopal has accused Sumeet Ganguly, a driver she met on Instagram, of repeatedly r*ping her on the pretext of marriage. She alleged that he first assaulted her in a Kajlikheda hotel around 11 months ago and later refused to marry her. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into her allegations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 01, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Bhopal: 21-Year-Old Forensic Science Student Alleges R*pe On Pretext Of Marriage; Case Registered
Bhopal: 21-Year-Old Forensic Science Student Alleges R*pe On Pretext Of Marriage; Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman from the Misrod area of Bhopal has accused a man of repeatedly raping her on the pretext of marriage. Police have registered a case against the suspect, identified as Sumeet Ganguly, and launched an investigation. According to information, the woman is pursuing a BSc degree in forensic science, while Ganguly works as a driver.

Friendship Began on Instagram

According to police, the woman met Ganguly through Instagram. They started talking regularly, and their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

The woman alleged that around 11 months ago, Ganguly invited her to go out with him. He allegedly took her to a hotel room and raped her after promising to marry her.

As the first alleged incident took place in the Kajlikheda area, Kajlikheda police registered a first information report (FIR).

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Suspect Allegedly Refused to Marry Her

The woman alleged that Ganguly continued promising to marry her and sexually assaulted her several times at different locations.

Recently, when she asked him to fulfil his promise and marry her, he allegedly refused. Following this, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police Search for Suspect

Police are searching for Ganguly and investigating the allegations based on the woman's statement and other available evidence.

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