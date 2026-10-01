Viral Gazette Claiming Saturday Holiday For PSU Banks Is Fake, PIB Fact Check Rejects The Circulating Notice

Viral Gazette |

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has declared fake a document claiming that every Saturday has been designated a public holiday for public sector banks, including the State Bank of India.

The clarification, issued on Thursday, October 1, addresses a purported gazette notification circulating on social media.

PIB said the document does not represent an official government order and should not be treated as evidence of a change in bank holidays.

No Finance Ministry Notification Issued

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check said the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services had not issued any notification declaring every Saturday a holiday for public sector banks.

The circulating document falsely attributes the alleged decision to the Central Government.

PIB’s clarification means customers cannot rely on this notice to conclude that PSU bank branches will remain closed every Saturday.

The agency rejected the document’s claim covering public sector lenders, including SBI.

Verify Bank Holiday Information Before Sharing

PIB urged citizens to check government-related information through official channels before forwarding documents or posts online.

It advised the public against relying on unverified material shared on social media.

People encountering suspicious claims concerning the Central Government were encouraged to report them to PIB Fact Check.

The appeal seeks to limit the spread of misleading information and prevent a fabricated notice from being mistaken for an authorised policy announcement.

UFBU Defers Nationwide Bank Strike

Separately, the United Forum of Bank Unions deferred its three-day nationwide strike following talks with the Indian Banks’ Association.

According to the union’s statement, representatives of the IBA and UFBU met on Sunday.

Both sides agreed after discussions to postpone the strike that had been scheduled for early this week.

The strike decision and the viral holiday claim are separate developments. The union talks do not establish the authenticity of the circulating gazette, which PIB has identified as fake in its clarification.