Thane Hosts National Anti-Drug Dialogue As NCB, PIB Highlight Vision Document 2026–2029 To Protect Youth From Synthetic Narcotics |

Thane: Behind closed doors in quiet residential neighborhoods, near college canteens, and across digital chat groups, a silent crisis plays out daily. It is the story of bright young lives unraveling under the shadow of synthetic narcotics and the desperate families left behind trying to piece them back together.

It was this human cost, rather than mere enforcement figures, that framed the discussion on Tuesday as the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Mumbai, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), hosted Vartalap—a specialized media interaction in Thane dedicated to rolling out India's national 'Vision Document 2026–2029'.

Tuesday’s workshop marked the fourth installment of this national media outreach series organized by the MHA and PIB, following prior regional conferences conducted in Srinagar, Shimla, and New Delhi. Bringing this crucial interaction to Thane underlines the region's strategic importance in dismantling coastal and urban narco-networks.

Dignitaries Speak: Media as a Force Multiplier

Addressing the gathered journalists, key central officials highlighted the vital role of media in bridging policy with public action:

"Our youth power is India's greatest strength, but drugs directly threaten our health, family structures, and national security. The target of Nasha Mukt Bharat 2029 can only be achieved through sustained awareness, Centre-State coordination, and a firm commitment from all of society."

Shri Vishal Sanap, Deputy Director General, NCB Mumbai

"Media acts as the most effective bridge between enforcement efforts and the community. This campaign is not merely an administrative roadmap—it must transform into a true 'Jan Andolan' (People's Movement) reaching 50 crore citizens across the nation."

Smt. Smita Vats Sharma, Director General, PIB Mumbai

"From intelligence-led enforcement to cutting off narco-financing on the darknet, the Ministry of Home Affairs is enforcing a strict 'Detect, Disrupt, and Destroy' approach. Schools and colleges will serve as our first line of defense."

Shri Raj Kumar, Additional Director General (Media), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

The Urgent Need: Protecting Maharashtra’s Youth

Why is this battle so critical today?

Over recent years, substance abuse has shifted dramatically. No longer confined to traditional drugs, high-potency synthetic narcotics—such as Mephedrone ('Meow Meow'), MDMA, and prescription opioids—have quietly seeped into suburban hubs, college campuses, and industrial belts. Pushed via darknet channels and encrypted messaging apps, these substances target vulnerable teens, tearing apart the emotional and financial stability of middle-class families.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recognized early on that combating narcotics requires a full-scale social movement. Under his leadership, the state launched dedicated statewide drives, including the 'Drug-Free Mumbai & Drug-Free Maharashtra' initiative. These efforts laid the groundwork for severe police crackdowns on drug peddlers, dismantling illicit manufacturing units, and establishing preventive outreach across educational campuses.

From Strategy to People: The 2026–2029 Action Plan

The national roadmap launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi builds directly upon these state-level efforts, aiming for a Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2029.

Beyond operational frameworks, the roadmap prioritizes human recovery, health, and youth protection:

Expanding Rehabilitation Infrastructure: Treating addiction as a healthcare priority, the Centre is expanding de-addiction and rehabilitation capacity more than five-fold—scaling from 334 centers today to 1,751 centers nationwide by March 2029.

Specialized Care for Vulnerable Groups: Dedicated rehabilitation facilities will be created specifically for women and children, alongside specialized addiction medicine departments in at least one medical college per state.

Schools as the First Line of Defense: Through NCC, NSS, and MY Bharat platforms, over 1,000,000 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Mitras' (volunteers) will be trained to mentor peers and safeguard educational campuses.

A Shared Commitment

To reach 50 crore citizens and secure the nation's youth, officials stressed that enforcement agencies, media, educators, and parents must act as a single unit. The core takeaway from the MHA's regional program in Thane is clear: uprooting the drug trade by 2029 is not just an administrative target it is a promise to every family working to keep their children safe.

Milestone Achieved Within Six Months

The 'Vision Document 2026–2029' was launched at the 10th NCORD meeting on June 26, 2026. Between March 2026 and September 2026, official PIB updates cite key operational milestones:

​Direct Six-Month Progress & Seizures (2026 Milestones)

​Drug Disposal Fortnight Drive (June–July 2026): Over 2,09,500 kilograms of drugs worth ₹6,000 crore were destroyed in a single synchronized national drive led by central and state agencies.

​Cumulative Seizure Milestones (Up to July 2026): 93.33 lakh kilograms of narcotic and psychotropic substances valued at ₹1,53,212 crore have been confiscated.

​Asset Demolition & Financial Freezing: ₹3,992 crore worth of illicit assets and properties belonging to drug syndicates have been frozen/confiscated, and 128 illegal clandestine labs have been dismantled nationwide.

​Public Outreach & Youth Engagement

​Expansion of Awareness Reach: The national campaign expanded its outreach to 34.54 crore citizens, including 13.70 crore youth and 10.64 crore women across the country. The roadmap's final target is to reach 50 crore people by 2029.

​Youth Mobilization (September 2026): Under the Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign, over 1.75 lakh students across 167 educational institutions participated in preventive health check-ups and awareness drives in September 2026 alone.

​Digital & Helpline Support: Over 3.33 lakh citizens have received support or submitted reports through the official national MANAS Helpline (1933).

​NMBA 2.0 Mobile App Launch: The Ministry launched the NMBA 2.0 App, allowing citizens to locate nearby de-addiction centers and register as Nasha Mukti Mitras.

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