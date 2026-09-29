Thane Police Station Clash: YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Assaulted After Vendors Allege Extortion Demands, Probe Underway | Video

Thane Police Station Clash: YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Assaulted After Vendors Allege Extortion Demands, Probe Underway |

Thane: A high-voltage confrontation unfolded inside the Kopri Police Station premises in Thane East, where Siddhesh "Sidhu" Abhange—a prominent YouTuber and Yuva Sena office-bearer affiliated with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena—was physically assaulted following an intense dispute with local vendors.

The incident, which was captured on video and circulated across social media platforms, caused brief public tension in the Kopri locality. On-duty police personnel were forced to intervene to separate the clashing parties and restore order within the station premises.

Thane: A confrontation involving YouTuber Sidhu Abhange turned violent inside Kopri Police Station after a group of women allegedly assaulted him and his wife. The women had gathered to complain that Abhange allegedly demanded ₹500 from each of them at a clothing market.… — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 28, 2026

Origin of the Dispute: Allegations of Extortion

According to police sources and initial complaints, the altercation stemmed from a monetary dispute between Abhange—popularly known online as "YouTube Bhai"—and local women vendors running cloth stalls in the Kopri market.

A group of women vendors had gathered at the police station to register an official extortion complaint against Abhange, alleging that he had been demanding daily illegal collection (hafta) from them. When Abhange arrived at the station, verbal arguments broke out between the two sides, which rapidly escalated into a physical clash.

Official Statements from Both Parties

Representing the vendors, complainants alleged persistent harassment and illegal financial demands in the market area:

"He has been regularly harassing local vendors in the Kopri market and demanding ₹500 as daily extortion from each stall holder. We came to the police station to formally report his illegal demands. When he confronted us inside, the situation escalated into an argument."

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Response from Sidhu Abhange

Refuting the accusations, Abhange stated that the allegations were politically motivated and aimed at damaging his reputation:

"All claims regarding extortion or harassment of local market vendors are entirely baseless and false. I had approached the police station to clear up a personal dispute, but a crowd gathered and attacked me in front of police officers. I am being falsely targeted to tarnish my public image."

Legal and Police Action

Thane Police officials confirmed that statements from both parties have been recorded, and the process of reviewing CCTV footage and registering official First Information Reports (FIRs) is underway. Further legal procedures will follow as the investigation progresses.

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