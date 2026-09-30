Maharashtra Bars Banks From Recovering Farm Loans At Farmers’ Homes Amid Drought-Like Situation, Considers 10% Urban Water Cut

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: Banks and credit societies have been directed not to visit farmers’ homes for loan recovery during the drought-like situation in Maharashtra, Revenue Minister and chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee on drought relief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on tuesday.

RBI Circular On Loan Recovery Suspension Under Consideration

Bawankule directed the administration to ensure that no bank or cooperative credit society employee approaches farmers for recovery of crop loans. He also asked Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to check with the Reserve Bank of India whether a circular could be issued to suspend loan recovery in drought-affected areas. District collectors and police officials have also been instructed to ensure compliance.

The minister said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accorded top priority to the drought situation and directed the entire government machinery, particularly talathis, gram sevaks and agriculture officers, to remain stationed in their respective areas and closely monitor the ground situation.

265 Talukas Report Scarcity Conditions

The Cabinet sub-committee held a detailed meeting at Mantralaya on Monday to review the scarcity situation across the state. Ministers and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

According to information presented by Principal Secretary Vinita Ved Singhal, scarcity conditions have been reported in 265 talukas based on information received from divisional commissioners. While the Trigger-1 criteria for drought have been met, 43 talukas have qualified under Trigger-2. The government has directed officials to issue the necessary Government Resolution without waiting for procedural delays.

Although 96% sowing has been completed, the actual condition of crops on the ground remains concerning, officials said. A detailed field survey has been ordered, with the final report to be submitted by October 25.

10% water cut proposed in urban areas

The government is considering a 10% water cut in urban areas, with the saved water to be maintained as a buffer for June next year. Drinking water and fodder for livestock will receive the highest priority.

Officials have been asked to follow a priority sequence of drinking water, fodder crops, rabi crops such as wheat and, lastly, sugarcane while allocating available water. Village ponds and percolation tanks will be reserved primarily for drinking water requirements.

Construction Restrictions Proposed In Water-Scarce Areas

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde suggested temporarily suspending permissions for private and commercial construction in areas facing drinking water shortages. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan directed authorities to disconnect electricity connections used for illegal water extraction around lakes.

At present, 560 tankers are supplying drinking water across the state. Although district collectors have not yet sought permission for fodder camps, ministers suggested that fodder depots could be considered as an alternative to traditional fodder camps.

Bawankule directed that a committee comprising officials from the Zilla Parishad, Agriculture Department and Animal Husbandry Department, under the district collector, should prepare proposals for fodder camps. A committee of three departmental secretaries will also be constituted to study fodder management practices in other states and formulate a comprehensive fodder plan for Maharashtra.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil directed officials to ensure that fodder produced in Maharashtra is not transported outside the state.

Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore proposed planning to ensure drinking water availability for the next 10 months, including supplying small tankers to hamlets and making scarcity funds available to local officials.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik sought immediate assistance for Dharashiv district, where the situation is reportedly serious. Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat stressed that crop-loss panchnamas must be conducted properly and warned against any irregularities.

The sub-committee also directed district collectors to make maximum use of CSR funds to create employment opportunities for agricultural labourers and prevent their migration from drought-affected areas.

The government has also indicated restrictions on large construction projects and works that could lead to wastage of water, including certain cement road projects. The administration has been instructed to prepare comprehensive plans for water and fodder management over the next 10 months while ensuring preparations for the upcoming rabi season.

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