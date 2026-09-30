Maharashtra Cabinet Renews 30-Year Lease Of 6,110 Sq M Bandra Land For National Society For Clean Cities |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the renewal of the lease of 6,110 sq m of land in Bandra allotted to the National Society for Clean Cities India.

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Nominal Ground Rent Of Re 1 Retained

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The social organisation has been allotted the land bearing City Survey No. 590 in Bandra on lease. The previous lease expired on September 24, 2017. The Cabinet has now approved renewal of the lease for 30 years from September 25, 2017, with an annual nominal ground rent of Re 1. The National Society for Clean Cities is a social organisation working in areas related to cleanliness and civic improvement. The renewal will allow the organisation to continue its activities from the Bandra premises. The Cabinet decision provides a formal extension to the lease arrangement while retaining the nominal annual ground rent of Re 1.

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